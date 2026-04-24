Celebrity

Oscar Winner, 89, Seen in Rare Photo with Music Legend, 82

STILL KICKIN’

Jack Nicholson’s daughter posted the snap of the retired actor spending time with an old pal.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Jack Nicholson gives his acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the movie As Good As It Gets, March 23.
Gary Hershorn/Reuters

Jack Nicholson looked jovial in a new snap posted by his daughter to mark his 89th birthday on Wednesday.

Longtime pal Joni Mitchell, 82, can be seen sitting with Nicholson on a sofa as the pair appear to clap along and smile at a subject offscreen. The iconic actor, who retired in 2013, was last seen publicly at Saturday Night Live‘s SNL50 event in February. Prior to that appearance, he had not been seen for two years.

Jach NIcholson, Joni Mitchell
Sightings of Nicholson have been rare over the past decade. Instagram/Screngrab/Newsweek

Mitchell, who also stepped away from the spotlight in her golden years, has appeared more frequently than Nicholson but still remains a rare sight. The legendary folk singer appeared at the Juno Awards in Canada last month to accept her lifetime achievement award, where she took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump.

Before that, Mitchell was last seen performing for the first time at the 2024 Grammy Awards at 80 years old.

Jack Nicholson.
Nicholson was last seen at SNL50. NBC

The sweet snap of the pair, who were known for enjoying their party days together in decades past, was posted by Nicholson’s daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, 36. Jack Nicholson has six children from five different relationships, including Lorraine, Ray, Tessa, Jennifer, Caleb, and Honey.

galleries/2009/07/21/brown-university/brown---nicholson_esqieb
Nicholson is pictured with his daughter Lorraine in 2007. Steve Granitz, WireImage / Getty Images

The old friends were frequently photographed together throughout the 1970s and 1980s and have enjoyed a long friendship that sometimes drew speculation about romantic involvement, though it was never fully confirmed. The pair certainly enjoyed platonic adventures, some outlandish, one of which Mitchell details in her song, “People’s Parties,” about an outing with Nicholson and his then girlfriend, Anjelica Huston.

articles/2014/11/09/all-eyes-on-anjelica-huston-the-legendary-actress-on-love-abuse-and-jack-nicholson/141109-suskind-angelica-huston_cvdlkg
Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston dated on and off for 17 years, from 1973 to 1990. Ron Galella/WireImage

According to Huston’s memoir, Watch Me, via Paper, the song was inspired by a party at which Nicholson was found to have had a fling with popular Dutch model Apollonia van Ravenstein, a friend of Huston’s who was also in attendance.

The resulting meltdown, during which Huston wrote van Ravenstein put a lampshade on her head and laughed and cried at the same time, inspired Mitchell’s lyrics, “Photo beauty gets attention/ Then her eye paint’s running down/ She’s got a rose in her teeth/ And a lampshade crown/ One minute she’s so happy/ Then she’s crying on someone’s knee/ Saying laughing and crying / You know it’s the same release.”

Joni Mitchell 1968
Mitchell and Nicholson were photographed together many times over the years throughout their long friendship. Jack Robinson/Getty Images

The octogenarians likely aren’t getting into the same kind of trouble anymore, but according to the new photo, they are still having a good time.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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