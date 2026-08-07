Oscar Winner Lost Major Role Due to Mounting Allegations

Jared Leto’s ramifications for multiple allegations of sexual assault and grooming began before the BBC made them front and center in a new documentary.

According to Page Six, the Oscar winner lost out on a major role as chatter about the allegations grew louder last year. He was “extremely interested” in a starring role in Rain Man director Barry Levinson’s upcoming film Assassination, according to the site’s sources, and had several conversations about sealing the deal. One source said the casting was “seeming like a done deal.” The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Leto.

Jared Leto has been repeatedly accused of sexually inappropriate behavior. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Another told the site that Leto, who is also the lead singer and co-founder of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, had been accused of sexual assault so many times that it became a concern for the production. Last June, Airmail published an exposé in which nine women accused Leto of inappropriate behavior, including some from when they were minors. He has consistently denied all of the allegations, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

The claims only grew louder last month, after the BBC released its bombshell documentary about the allegations against Leto, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. The film features accounts from 10 women, all but one of whom was speaking out for the first time, who detail allegations of sexual misconduct, grooming, and statutory rape. The allegations span from 2002 to 2016. Of the 10, four allege they were teens—16 to 19 years old.

Leto had so far seemed to evade career repercussions for his previous allegations until Page Six’s reveal on Friday.

Levinson’s Assassination follows the story of Dorothy Kilgallen (played by Jessica Chastain), a journalist who died mysteriously while investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The political thriller also stars Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser.

A new report says he may have lost a role due to the allegations. Leah Gallo

It remains unknown who will play the role Leto was pursuing. One source told Page Six that another reason the star may have been dropped from consideration was the disappointing box office performance of 2025’s Tron: Ares, in which Leto starred, but said it ultimately may have been “a good excuse” because of the assault allegations.

Production on the film was previously delayed due to an unrelated lawsuit.