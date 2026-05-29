‘Sex and the City’ Recluse Reveals Shock New Career After 3-Year Absence

Sex and the City star Jason Lewis has revealed his new career trajectory: writing a fantasy epic book series consisting of nine different paths.

Lewis, 54, was known for playing Smith Jerrod, the younger romantic counterpart of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones on the cult HBO series. He was cast in the final season and extended his role for both Sex and the City movies.

But the heartthrob actor has decided to take a very different path. Resurfacing on social media after a lengthy, three-year absence, Lewis teased his new “creative” venture, saying it was something that required a certain time and dedication “that doesn’t leave room for much else.”

Jason Lewis rose to prominence after playing Smith Jerrod on SATC. Myrna Suarez/Myrna Suarez/Getty Images

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis has explained that he moved from Los Angeles to Costa Rica, spending his days working on an ambitious fantasy series comprising three interconnected triologies.

“I’ve outlined three trilogies. They’re each set in the same world in different eras. It’s a triptych. There are arguments in each one in terms of the same themes of power and agency and wielding that,” he explained, saying he was influenced as a fan of Star Wars, but developed themes and arguments as he began working.

The actor is working on a sprawling fantasy epic. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“The first trilogy is an idealistic tale,” said the former actor. “The middle one is when good intentions go terrible, when you become the monster so the monster can’t hurt you. And the last one is more of a redemption story. A more realistic worldview of doing our best with what’s handed to us.”

Lewis said he writes “pretty much every day.” He will write “anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 words on the page a day.”

Lewis said he was hesitant to give anything concrete away, saying, “I’ve worked so hard at crafting this and continuing to work so hard at crafting this.”

“Even this, I was hesitant to do,” referring to this lengthy interview with the publication.

Jason Lewis arrives during the "Sex And The City" movie premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, May 27, 2008. Joshua Lott/REUTERS/Joshua Lott

He did reveal that the story involves “hard magic,” referencing quantum theory and multiverse concepts.

After his Sex and the City stint, Lewis did a handful of television roles, appearing on Brothers & Sisters, CSI, and Midnight, Texas. His last major on-screen appearance was on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, from which he was eliminated in the first round.

Jason Lewis and Kim Cattrall are seen filming on set for the movie "Sex in the City 2" in 2009. Marcel Thomas/Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Lewis reflected on his former career as both an actor and a prominent model in the late 90s, saying that themes and lessons of validation, power, tyranny, and psychology are the bedrock of the upcoming works.

“I’m playing with themes of agency and power and the cost of those and what it means to seek one’s worth and how that plays out, from the tyrannies we do to ourselves, to the interpersonal tyrannies of immediate family and society, to the overall sociological tyrannies that get perpetrated.”

“I think inherently as human beings, sociologically and biologically, we all have a desire to belong and matter. And that contextually can make people very vulnerable to the predations of very talented people,” he said.

So far, Lewis says he doesn’t have a publisher but is taking “everything a step at a time.”