‘Sex and the City’ Star Resurfaces With Bizarre Message
Sex and the City star Jason Lewis resurfaced after three years out of the spotlight with a cryptic message to fans. “I went quiet,” Lewis said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “Not because I have nothing to say, but because I had something to do.” In the video, Lewis, who played Samantha Jones’ boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, is seen walking on a tropical beach as he continues with more enigmatic statements. “The kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that. It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though,” the 54-year-old added. Lewis did not specify what kind of creative work he has been doing, but said he’s far enough along in the project to feel comfortable sharing what he’s been doing. “More to come,” he concluded the brief clip. Lewis was last in the public eye three years ago, when he competed in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and was eliminated in the first round.