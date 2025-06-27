Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has reportedly already married his blushing bride Lauren Sánchez and cemented their union with an ironclad prenup before they tie the knot Friday in front of their wealthiest family and friends in Venice, Italy.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, have overrun the Italian city with allegedly $10 million worth of prenuptial festivities leading up to their Friday ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Page Six reported.

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave in Italy as they arrive at the Aman Hotel. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images

Although Venice residents have made it publicly clear that all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the nuptials is unwelcome—hanging signs and Bezos decoys in protest—the couple has seemingly been working overtime to turn on the charm, donating millions to local charities in honor of their guest list.

Moreover, sources told Page Six that Bezos and Sánchez have already sealed the deal to avoid even more headaches.

“Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married,” a Florida-based attorney told Page Six.

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Another Italian source also wagered that the pair had already said “I do” in private because they did not make an official request to get married in Venice, which is required under Italian law—with additional legal rigmarole that would include a civil ceremony, witnesses, and a notarized affidavit.

Sources told Page Six that there is no such record of Bezos and Sánchez completing any of this, which could mean that their big planned celebration and ceremony for Friday is just a symbolic gesture.

Bezos and Sanchez have requested no gifts at their wedding because they're making donations to a number of local institutions. Good Morning America

More likely is the couple signed their marriage papers in Florida, where Sánchez and Bezos mostly live in Miami. Florida is also where the Amazon founder owns three homes on Indian Creek Island, a mere hour and some change away from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago—whom Bezos has cozied up to in his second presidency.

Adding fuel to the speculation that Bezos and Sánchez have already wed were three prominent divorce attorneys who claimed they have knowledge of the couple’s multi-million dollar prenup, Page Six reported.

“They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere,” one attorney said.

However, another attorney added, “Divorce can only happen in the state of the primary residence,” which means “they would have to divorce in Florida.”

Second Time’s the Charm

Jeff Bezos and ex-wife McKenzie Scott. J. Countess/WireImage

Both Bezos and Sánchez have previously loved and lost in prior marriages. Sánchez was married to Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell for 13 years before the couple divorced in 2019 after welcoming two children, who are now teenagers, together. The former news anchor also shares a son, Nikko, with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, who will reportedly be in attendance on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football analyst Tony Gonzalez. Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Yet it was Bezos’ prenup-less marriage to MacKenzie Scott that perhaps resulted in the biggest heartbreak, at least when it came to the billionaire’s wallet. Scott reportedly settled the end of her 25-year marriage to Bezos, which produced a son, with $38 billion in Amazon stock in 2019, Forbes reported,

With her golden parachute, Scott has become a noted philanthropist, donating more than $19 billion to various causes throughout the years, according to her foundation, Yield Giving.

Star-Studded Guest List

Orlando Bloom greeting Khloé—Bloom turned up without his pop star partner, Katy Perry. Luigi Iorio/GC Images

A laundry list of celebs were spotted arriving in Italy to celebrate Bezos and Sánchez’s union, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, journalist and space traveler Gayle King, designer Diane Von Furstenberg, a newly single Orlando Bloom, and MAGA royalty Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

However, noticeably absent in the coverage was President Trump, whom Bezos reportedly attempted to woo with a wedding invite, fresh off of the MAGA figurehead’s breakup with former “First Buddy” Elon Musk.

USA President Donald Trump arrives to Social Dinner of the NATO Summit, at Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands on June 24, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Alas, after Trump reportedly called Bezos screaming over Amazon price raises being attributed to his tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump used the celebrity go-to to explain why he couldn’t make the big day: scheduling conflicts, according to a source.

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment to WSJ.