Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Officially Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parting ways.

After nearly a decade of dating, the celebrity power couple, who have been engaged since 2019, have broken up, People has confirmed.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source close to the two told US Weekly. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their relationship after nine years of dating. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The two have yet to address the news publicly. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Perry and Bloom to confirm the split.

A source told TMZ that Bloom, newly single and flying solo, is eager to make a splash at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice.

“He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” the insider said.

Tensions have been brewing between Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48—who share a four-year-old daughter Daisy—for months, a source told US, explaining that the break-up has been “a long time coming.”

Perry and Bloom have been living apart since the singer embarked on a world tour in April, the person said. Perry has been “keeping busy” with the constant travel and performing.

Rumors of a split had swirled for months. The couple was last seen together in April, and both had missed milestones in the other’s life. Bloom was absent from Perry’s tour, and Perry was nowhere to be seen for the premiere of Bloom’s film Deep Cover at Tribeca Film Festival.

The couple first met a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, after Bloom snatched an In-N-Out burger belonging to Perry.

Their relationship began shortly after—although they broke up for a time in 2017.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016, but broke up for a brief period in 2017. Gotham/GC Images

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Bloom said of the situation in April 2017, while they were apart. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

The two rekindled their connection in 2018—first without a label, but it didn’t take long for the two to relaunch their relationship.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Bloom made an elaborate marriage proposal to Perry, taking her in a helicopter to a Los Angeles rooftop where all of her friends and family awaited.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter together. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

The couple’s daughter was born in 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pair said at the time.

Before meeting Bloom, Perry was briefly married to controversial comedian and actor Russell Brand, but the two divorced after just one year in 2011.