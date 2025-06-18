Orlando Bloom ‘to Attend Bezos’ Wedding Without Katy Perry’

Orlando Bloom is reportedly set to travel to Venice later this month for Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez without his fiancée, Katy Perry.

TMZ reports sources as saying that Perry is unable to rearrange her tour dates and will be performing in Australia when her fellow space traveler Sanchez marries the billionaire Amazon founder.

Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour, which ends on Dec. 7, has already been widely mocked and comes after the utter flop of her new album, 143.

Katy Perry takes a selfie with fans onstage during the "Lifetimes" tour in Mexico City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kat

Perry and Sánchez made girlboss history in April when they went to space on Bezos’ expensive startup rocket, Blue Origin.

However, her non-attendance at her good friend’s wedding will only continue rumors that she and Bloom are over. The Mirror reported on Monday that Perry was spotted without her conspicuous engagement ring.

Perry and Bloom have been together since 2016. They broke up briefly before getting back together and becoming engaged in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

“We do a lot of couples therapy, and we want to evolve,” Perry told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper on her 143 press tour. “Why we’re in our relationship is to become better humans so that we can raise this beautiful human being.”

“We do a lot of couples therapy, and we want to evolve,” Perry told Alex Cooper. Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

But the new album’s poor reception, according to People, strained their relationship, possibly for the last time. An unnamed source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple is “spending time apart,” adding that “their friends don’t know if they are permanently split.”

It’s ironic on a few levels. For one, 143, Perry says, is all about love (the title itself is code for “I love you”). The album is also supposedly about female empowerment.