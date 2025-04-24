Katy Perry’s ‘Cringe’ Concert Debut Roasted by Fans

And... we have blast off on Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour.
The pop star began the first leg of her “Lifetimes” tour in Mexico City, performing songs off her new album “143,” and even recreated her heavily trolled 11-minute Blue Origin space flight.
During the concert, Perry donned a metallic astronaut-inspired bodysuit and attached herself to a rig, flying around in the arena, just like she did in space. After landing back on the ground, Perry took a selfie with two backup dancers in NASA uniforms, before turning to ask the audience an important: “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”
Apparently, space tourism is very important to Perry. Who knew?
Although some people thought Perry was absolutely serving in the videos emerging from her first concert, others were decidedly less than impressed.
First, people criticized the singer for her rather unusual choreography.
“Maybe instead of going to space she should have been rehearsing her fight scenes moves a little more,” an X user noted.
Then, they took issue with the Perry’s lack of artistic vision for her tour, declaring the whole thing to be “messy.”
People also couldn’t help but point out that it was a little ironic that Perry performed “A Woman’s World,” theoretically a song about women’s empowerment, with only male backup dancers (not very girlboss of her).
Someone even started advising others to save their money and forego the “Lifetimes” tour, asking if it’s really worth it in “this economy.”
Needless to say, the reaction to this tour has been out of this world, somehow managing to unite one of the most divided groups of people on the planet: Republicans and Lady Gaga fans.
Sometimes, a girlboss just slays a little too close to the sun.