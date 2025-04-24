Katy Perry’s ‘Cringe’ Concert Debut Roasted by Fans

And... we have blast off on Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour.

The pop star began the first leg of her “Lifetimes” tour in Mexico City, performing songs off her new album “143,” and even recreated her heavily trolled 11-minute Blue Origin space flight.

During the concert, Perry donned a metallic astronaut-inspired bodysuit and attached herself to a rig, flying around in the arena, just like she did in space. After landing back on the ground, Perry took a selfie with two backup dancers in NASA uniforms, before turning to ask the audience an important: “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”

Apparently, space tourism is very important to Perry. Who knew?

Although some people thought Perry was absolutely serving in the videos emerging from her first concert, others were decidedly less than impressed.

First, people criticized the singer for her rather unusual choreography.

Katy Perry's "Lifetimes Tour" choreography really is something to behold pic.twitter.com/xjMFl4wwGn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 24, 2025

“Maybe instead of going to space she should have been rehearsing her fight scenes moves a little more,” an X user noted.

Then, they took issue with the Perry’s lack of artistic vision for her tour, declaring the whole thing to be “messy.”

The more videos I see of Katy Perry’s tour, the more she pisses me off.



Like I’m actually offended by how messy it is 😂 — tommˣ⁴ (@Saylor_Tommy) April 24, 2025

Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe. Lmfao — tom (@Mistertom) April 24, 2025

People also couldn’t help but point out that it was a little ironic that Perry performed “A Woman’s World,” theoretically a song about women’s empowerment, with only male backup dancers (not very girlboss of her).

The fact that Katy Perry has zero female dancers on stage during her performance of "Woman's World" on her #lifetimestour says a lot about her and the type of feminism she claims to represent. It seems there is a disconnect between the message of female empowerment in the song… pic.twitter.com/BSzpW0lcJy — myr.wrld (@youknowigotyou_) April 24, 2025

Someone even started advising others to save their money and forego the “Lifetimes” tour, asking if it’s really worth it in “this economy.”

Needless to say, the reaction to this tour has been out of this world, somehow managing to unite one of the most divided groups of people on the planet: Republicans and Lady Gaga fans.

republicans and gaga fans ... they're united in their katy perry hate and it kinda makes sense — Witness | the LIFETIMES TOUR ERA (@factsaboutkaty) April 24, 2025

Sometimes, a girlboss just slays a little too close to the sun.