Katy Perry Hits Back at Haters After Girl Squad Space Flight: I’m Not ‘Crazy’

Katy Perry recreated some of her now-infamous space moves on the first night of her tour on Wednesday, while calling out the haters who said her intergalactic aspirations were “crazy.”

Opening her Lifetimes tour at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, the 40-year-old singer took to the stage in a silvery space-themed metal bodysuit and asked the audience “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”

She then attached herself to wires and flew around the arena, mimicking the effects of zero-gravity, calling back to her trip to the stars earlier this month on-board the all-female Blue Origin space flight.

But the nods to her journey didn’t end there — after landing back on her feet she called two fans clad in blue spacesuits up onto the stage, and took a selfie with them. “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” she told the crowd.

Perry went into space on April 14 as part of a six-woman crew which included Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 23: Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kat

The flight was the first all-female space trip to the stars since Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshakova’s solo mission in 1963, but attracted criticism from celebrities including Olivia Munn, Joe Rogan and Amy Schumer who accused the singer of being “out of touch” and “entitled.”

Actress Emily Ratajkowski slammed the mission as proof we were “living in an oligarchy” due to Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to send his fiancée “and a few other famous women to space,” and said the stunt was “not progress.”

“Instead, this just speaks to the fact that we are absolutely living in an oligarchy,” she explained on TikTok, “where there is a very small group of people who are interested in going to space for the sake of getting a new lease on life, while the rest of the population—most people on planet Earth—are worried about paying rent or having dinner for their kids.”

Pop star Katy Perry revealed her new tour’s setlist while orbiting in space Monday. Blue Origin

Perry faced further criticism when footage from the flight showed her promoting her current tour while in floating in zero-gravity, although in a post-flight interview she later said, “It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about collective energy in there. It’s about us. It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.”

An insider source later told the MailOnline: “Katy doesn’t regret going to space. It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it.”