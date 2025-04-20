Joe Rogan is the latest celebrity to lampoon pop star Katy Perry over her participation in the all-female Blue Origin space flight led by billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, Lauren Sánchez.

On the Saturday episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan sarcastically lauded Perry as “very profound” in response to her description of the 10-minute journey, which saw her kiss the ground upon her return to Earth.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” said Rogan, who also took aim at Perry’s decision to take a daisy flower with her into space.

Upon her return, Perry explained that it was “super important” to bring the flower along with her as an homage to her 4-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with actor Orlando Bloom. She was seen showing off the flower and several snaps from the flight’s camera feed.

Perry called the experience “second to being a mom,” People reported. “That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter.”

As he reviewed clips of the flight with his guest, comedian Tim Dillion, Rogan quipped, “Look at her nails, so pretty.”

Beyond his barbs, Rogan said the flight was an opportunity to “celebrate female astronauts” and all the training it takes.

Accompanying Perry and Sánchez into space was also journalist and Oprah bff Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Actresses Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Munn have each blasted the flight, with Ratajkowski accusing the flight of “destroying the planet.”

Martha Stewart also took a jab at Perry with a video suggesting her trip aboard a Boeing 727 called G-Force One was better as she “experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity.”

In perhaps the sharpest critique directed at Perry, the social media account for the Wendy’s fast food chain urged to “send her back.”