Wendy’s Leads Nasty Backlash Against Katy Perry: ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

Katy Perry was trolled online after her 11 minute Blue Origin space trip—with fast food chain Wendy’s leading the charge.

“Can we send her back,” the chain’s X account posted after Perry returned from her Jeff Bezos-sponsored joyride with five other women, including the billionaire’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez and CBS News anchor Gayle King.

Can we send her back — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

Wendy’s shade-throwing didn’t stop there. The account reposted a photo of the singer kissing the ground after stepping out of the capsule, writing “I kissed the ground and I liked it,” a nod to Perry’s hit song “I Kissed a Girl.”

I kissed the ground and i liked it https://t.co/pjBpDIZ9k8 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

Hours later, pop star Kesha piled on, sharing a photo of herself grinning with a Wendy’s drink in hand—seemingly reigniting her long-simmering feud with Perry. The two have been at odds ever since Perry’s continued working with music producer Dr. Luke after Kesha accused him of abuse in a 2014 lawsuit.

Perry’s post-flight interview with Good Morning America was also widely mocked online. In a clip shared to TikTok, the singer, still clad in her blue space suit, said “we weren’t just taking up space, we were making space for the future.”

TikTok users weren’t having it. “No Katy! It was uber rich women paying for an 11 minute ride,” one user commented. Another wrote, “They act like they saved lives.”

Actress Emily Ratjakowski was among a list of celebrities—including Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer, and Olivia Wilde—who blasted the all-female crew for their self-indulgent space tourism.

“That space mission this morning,” Ratjakowski said in a TikTok post, “that’s end time s--t, this is beyond parody.”

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space,” she added. “For what? What was the marketing there? I’m disgusted.”

Sánchez, meanwhile, did not take the trolling well. “I get really fired up,” she told People after returning to Earth. Praising Blue Origin employees who “put their heart and soul” into their work, she said, “So when we hear comments like that, I just say, ‘Trust me. Come with me. I’ll show you what this is about, and it’s, it’s really eye-opening.’”

She also touted the “response” she’s received from young women and girls for being part of the first all-female space crew since 1963, when Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space.

But Wendy’s, which has made social media trolling its brand, wasn’t sold on the message, writing on X: “When we said women in STEM this isn’t what we meant.”