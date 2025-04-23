Jenna Ortega Is Spookier Than Ever in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Wherever there’s murder and mayhem, that’s where the Addams family will be.

Today is Wednesday, so naturally, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of Wednesday—Tim Burton’s dark comedy series inspired by The Addams Family. In the new season, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), everyone’s favorite goth teen detective, returns to Nevermore Academy for another year filled with friendships, blood-curdling mysteries, and high school drama.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school,” Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) remarks to her daughter in the trailer, before inquiring: “How do you feel?”

“Like I’m returning to the scene of a crime,” Wednesday replies in her signature deadpan tone, as an eery version of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music begins to play.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show sees the return of Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Fred Armisen, and Hunter Doohan, and features new series regulars: Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper.

According to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix, viewers can expect this season to be more twisted than ever before.

“Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious,” Gough and Millar said but refused to share any more details. “If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us. So, our lips are sealed.”

The first part of the season will premiere on Aug. 6, while the second part hits the streaming platform on Sep. 3, welcoming everyone to one spectacular “Summer of Woe.”