Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out Against ‘Unthinkable’ Trump Move

Jennifer Aniston is worried about Donald Trump’s “dangerous and very unfortunate” attacks on the media.

Speaking to Elle about Trump’s influence on her good friend Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension from ABC, Aniston said, “Unthinkable things are happening. It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices.”

Aniston maintains a longtime friendship with Kimmel and his executive producer wife Molly McNearney. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Kimmel’s suspension led to thousands of Disney+ cancellations in protest before his show was brought back to air. Aniston said she believes that “all those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

The Morning Show star maintains a longtime friendship with Kimmel and his executive producer wife Molly McNearney. She’s been outspoken about her opposition to Trump, advocating for his opponent Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle as she told her Instagram followers she voted against Trump for “sanity and human decency.”

“All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes,” Aniston said. David Swanson/REUTERS

Since Trump won the presidency for a second time, however, Aniston and more stars have spoken out about MAGA’s crackdown on free expression. Kimmel’s suspension saw celebrities boycott the network. And the effects of the company’s perceived fealty to the administration are still reverberating. This week, Oscar Isaac, once “open” to return to his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise, told GQ that he changed his mind after Kimmel’s suspension.