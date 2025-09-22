Jimmy Kimmel’s Bosses Reveal His Future After Celebrity Boycott

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his late-night time slot, Disney announced Monday.

The company announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning on Tuesday after “having thoughtful conversations” with the comedian following his show’s suspension last week over comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”