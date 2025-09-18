TV Group’s Major Personal Demands of Jimmy Kimmel Revealed

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel must make a “meaningful personal donation” to Charlie Kirk’s family and his political organization, America’s largest ABC affiliate group has demanded after being pulled off air.

Media giant Sinclair also wants the comedian to “issue a direct apology” to Kirk’s family, claiming his suspension is not enough.

Kimmel has been suspended in a wave of MAGA anger, disguised as grief and decency, over comments made by the TV star about the murdered right-wing activist.

Jimmy Kimmel has been given a list of demands by ABC's key affiliate. A.M.P.A.S/Reuters

Sinclair also announced they will air a tribute to Kirk in Kimmel’s Friday night timeslot this week, and are offering the special to all ABC affiliates to air over the weekend.

Sinclair’s Vice Chairman Jason Smith called Kimmel’s comments on Kirk “inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sinclair said their ABC stations will air a remembrance special on Kirk during Jimmy Kimmel Live! timeslot on Friday, with the special airing on all Sinclair stations this weekend, as well as being offered to all ABC affiliate stations in America.

Sinclair want Kimmel to make a "meaningful personal" donation to Charlie Kirk's family and his conservative political group. Cheney Orr/Reuters

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the statement read.

As well as calling for the direct apology and asking Kimmel for a “meaningful personal donation” to the Kirk family and his conservative activist group, Turning Point USA, Sinclair said they would not adhere to ABC’s future plans for Kimmel’s talk show.

“Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,“ the company stated.

As well as being the largest ABC affiliate group, Sinclair owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 81 markets, with links to all major broadcast networks.

ABC revealed on Wednesday it would take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air indefinitely, following comments he made regarding Kirk that aired on Monday’s episode.

It followed FCC Chairman Brendan threatening to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license during an interview with right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson.

BREAKING: The FCC Chairman is threatening immediate action against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for deliberately misleading the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.



Chairman Brendan Carr calls Kimmel’s malicious lies are “truly sick” and says they… pic.twitter.com/mGhtGMPReI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2025

The FCC chair claimed Kimmel’s monologue played into a “narrative” that Kirk’s suspected shooter was a “MAGA or Republican motivated person.”

Carr, who was picked by Donald Trump to head the FCC, claimed on Fox News that ABC had failed to meet “public interest obligations” that justify its FCC license after airing Kimmel’s show.

In an appearance on Hannity on Wednesday, Carr said ABC was failing to meet the “public interest obligations” that justify its FCC license by airing Kimmel’s show.

The FCC chair said late night TV had gone “seriously awry,” and had evolved from “court jesters that would make fun of everybody in power to being court clerics and enforcing a very narrow political ideology.”

John Oliver on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Smith said Sinclair appreciated Carr’s remarks and said the issue over Kimmel “highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

The suspension of Kimmel’s talk show follows Paramount axing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which will end next May.

Trump has been highly critical of both hosts, and gloated over Kimmel’s show being paused.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”