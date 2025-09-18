Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump Goon Uses Childish Meme to Celebrate Canceling Kimmel

RAISING THE ROOF
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.17.25 9:01PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 8:57PM EDT 
Jimmy Kimmel attends "Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride" Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage)
Jimmy Kimmel attends "Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride" Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage) Valerie Terranova/WireImage

FCC Chair Brendan Carr used a goofy meme from The Office to celebrate pausing Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. Carr had threatened to remove ABC’s broadcasting license in an interview with MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson on Wednesday over comments Kimmel made after the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Carr claimed Kimmel leaned into a “narrative” that the suspect in the killing was a “MAGA or Republican motivated person.” Later on Wednesday, as ABC confirmed it was pausing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CNN media analyst Brian Stelter took to X to share a new comment from Carr after ABC’s decision; a meme from NBC comedy The Office. In the meme, teve Carell as Michael and Rainn Wilson as Dwight are making “raise the roof” party gestures by lifting their hands to the ceiling. Johnson commented under Stelter’s post, adding, “This is me and Brendan Carr right now.” Carr followed the news by thanking Nexstar, which operates ABC-affiliated stations, for agreeing to pull Kimmel. “Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest,” Carr said. “While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.” He added, “I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Dolly Parton, 79, Reveals Health Battle After Cancelling Event
SECRET RECOVERY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.17.25 4:52PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 4:41PM EDT 
Image of Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 28: Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton, 79, has sparked concern for her health after cancelling a trip to her amusement park, Dollywood. On Tuesday, Parton announced to fans that she would be missing her trip to the family friendly entertainment park due to a scheduling issue. She then appeared in a pre-recorded video message on Wednesday, where she shared she is recovering from kidney stones but promised she was there in spirit. The star explained to fans, “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone,” before stating, “Turns out there was an infection.” Kidney stones have been a persistent issue for Parton. In 2015, she revealed that she had three kidney stones removed. Parton was set to announce the park’s latest $50 million attraction “Night Flight Expedition,” in Pigeon Forge. The ride may end up being the most expensive project in Dollywood history, the park said.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Get Ahead of Fall Colds With These Curated CVS Picks
LEAF COLDS BEHIND
AD BY CVS
Published 09.17.25 12:00AM EDT 
Woman with cold and flu blowing her nose
Adobe Stock

Fall is nearly here, bringing crisp air, colorful leaves, and—unfortunately—the start of cold season. While it’s nearly impossible to completely avoid all illness, there are plenty of ways to mitigate the risk to you and your family. One way is by taking advantage of the CVS Big Fall Wellness Sale, live until 9/27, to stock up on cold- and flu-busting must-haves with buy one get one 50% off pricing. With CVS, your order can be ready for pickup in as little as an hour, or scheduled for same-day delivery (availability may vary by address).

Give your immune system a boost with these cherry-flavored tablets. Each one is loaded with key nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium to keep you feeling your best. They dissolve quickly in water, making them an easy addition to your morning routine.

Airborne Original Vitamin C Tablets
Buy one, get one 50% off
Buy At CVS$11

Cold- and flu-causing germs can live on surfaces like couches, coats, sports bags, strollers and backpacks for days. This disinfectant spray from Lysol kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it eliminates odors too! A win-win.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen
Buy one, get one 50% off
Buy At CVS$12

That cool fall breeze may feel nice, but it can dry out your nasal passages, leaving you stuffy and congested. Get fast aid with this nasal decongestant spray from Afrin. The soothing menthol provides up to 12 hours of congestion relief with zero drowsiness.

Afrin Nasal Decongestant
Buy one, get one 50% off
Buy At CVS$21

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
College Expels Student for Reenacting Charlie Kirk’s Death at Vigil
KICKED OUT
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.17.25 2:25PM EDT 
Scenes from a NY vigil for Charlie Kirk
ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

Texas State University has expelled a student after he was filmed mockingly reenacting Charlie Kirk’s death at a vigil held for the late conservative influencer Monday afternoon. In the clip, the male student walks onto a campus statue’s pedestal, slaps his neck and collapses. The person taking the video says, “You’re gonna get expelled, dude.” On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot publicly demanded on X that the student be expelled for acting out the death of the right-wing podcaster, who was fatally shot in the neck while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. “Mocking assassinations must have consequences,” he wrote. Within six hours, Texas State President Dr. Kelly Damphousse posted a statement to X saying the individual was expelled. “I will not promote behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses,” said Damphousse. In June of 2019, Abbott signed a law “protecting free speech on college campuses.” In June of 2025, Abbott signed a law limiting the rights of students to protest on college campuses.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Freshly Lifted Face in New MAC Campaign
CAN I GET A LIFT?
Roosa Rahkonen
Updated 09.17.25 1:37PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 1:31PM EDT 
Kris Jenner
Robin L Marshall/Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Kris Jenner’s noticeably lifted look is turning heads once more, with the 69-year-old media mogul presenting her freshly taut skin in a new MAC Cosmetics campaign. Jenner’s rejuvenated appearance has sparked conversation (and debate) since May, and in September, she revealed to Vogue Arabia that she recently underwent a facelift performed by surgeon Steven M. Levine. The Kardashians star is no stranger to surgery, and described this procedure as a simple “refresh” of the facelift she received 15 years earlier. The campaign plays on Jenner’s momager persona, showing the famous matriarch on a treadmill, preparing a martini in heels. Although the ad features multiple models, Jenner steals the show as she lies in a human-sized MAC compact and declares, “I’m Kris Jenner and I wear MAC Studio Fix.” Her famous daughters even approved the campaign. In an interview with Elle, Jenner explained. “When new opportunities come up, I usually run the idea by the girls first to get their thoughts, and then take it from there.” Jenner added that she has been a “huge fan” of the brand and has used its products for years. Now, if only a foundation could work the same magic as a facelift.

Read it at ELLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Stephen A. Smith Set to Launch New Political Talk Show
CROSSOVER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.17.25 12:28PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Stephen A. Smith visits SiriusXM Studios on July 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to dive headfirst into political commentating with a new $36 million, three-year contract with SiriusXM, according to The Athletic. Noam Galai/Getty Images

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to dive headfirst into political commentating with a new $36 million, three-year contract with SiriusXM, according to The Athletic. Smith, 57, is set to debut a two-hour political talk show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., Wednesday night on SiriusXM. It will be on the platform’s bipartisan channel called “POTUS Politics.” Smith already signed a five-year ESPN deal earlier this year worth $105 million, which allowed him to make fewer appearances on the network. Now the sports commentator is going to make roughly $40 million per year across both contracts, in addition to his YouTube and podcast revenue. Smith’s foray into politics doesn’t come as a surprise as he’s often touched on political topics during his sports broadcasts and outside interviews. Last week, he provided his opinion on the assassination of Charlie Kirk in an interview on Newsmax, lambasting House members for a lack of “decorum” during a moment of silence for Kirk’s death. Smith has even hinted at a presidential run, saying in January, following Trump’s 2024 win, that “the Democratic Party looks so pathetic after this election, I might entertain running.” The president also gave him the thumbs up, saying in April that he’d “love to see [Smith] run.” But fans of his sports commentary, which primarily focuses on the NBA, can still catch him on his daily ESPN show First Take.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Dismembered Body Found in Singer’s Tesla Identified as Teen Girl
GRIM FIND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.17.25 9:00PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 11:32AM EDT 
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

A dismembered body found in a Tesla belonging to R&B singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, according to TMZ. Rivas’ body was discovered in a tow yard in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, after police were called about a stench emanating from the vehicle. The “severely decomposed” corpse was then discovered inside a bag in the Tesla Model Y, with a report suggesting the victim was “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.” The vehicle was later found to be registered to singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. An earlier report said the victim was a female with wavy black hair and a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger. The tattoo, which read “Shhh…” was used by Rivas’ mother to identify the body as that of her missing daughter, who reportedly had a boyfriend named David and vanished in April 2024. Burke also has a tattoo on his finger with the letters “Shhh...” He is currently on a world tour and is not in the U.S., but is said to be “cooperating with authorities.” The vehicle has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd, and has not been reported stolen. The investigation continues.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
The Jonas Brothers Reunite With Demi Lovato for Disney Movie
ROCK ON!
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.17.25 4:08PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 4:04PM EDT 
The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato at Camp Rock premiere in 2008.
The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato at Camp Rock premiere in 2008. Justin Goff Photos/Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

A third Camp Rock movie has started filming in Vancouver, Disney Branded Television confirmed Wednesday. All three Jonas Brothers are set to return, playing their respective roles as the Gray brothers who make up the fictional band Connect 3. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will also executive produce the production alongside Demi Lovato, who starred as Mitchie Torres in the original 2008 movie. Maria Canals-Barrera, who initially played Mitchie’s mom Connie, is also reprising her role. Some other Disney faces are set to join the new cast, including Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland), Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) and Casey Trotter (The Thundermans). Some actors from outside the Disney sphere are also joining the cast, including Hudson Stone, Brooklyn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola. Camp Rock 3 will begin with Connect 3 returning to Camp Rock, in search of an opening act for their reunion tour.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Welcomes Baby
SECRET ADDITION
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.17.25 1:30PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 1:28PM EDT 
Riley Keough
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, has revealed that she and her husband secretly welcomed their second baby. Keough, 36, confirmed to Page Six that they are a family of four after she was spotted last month with husband Ben Smith-Peterson, her 3-year-old daughter Tupelo and a baby at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport. The sighting left fans puzzled, wondering who the mysterious baby belonged to. No information regarding the baby’s name or sex was shared. In an interview with People, Keough’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed that the couple now has two children, with the youngest joining the family earlier this year. Keough and Smith-Peterson got married in 2015 after dating for two years. Their eldest daughter, Tupelo, was born in August 2022 through a surrogate. Much like with their new child, the couple kept most details under wraps when they first introduced Tupelo to the public.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Huckberry’s Bestselling Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I Own by a Long Shot
IT’S JACKET SEASON
Daniel Modlin
Updated 09.17.25 2:17PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 2:15PM EDT 
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall on the horizon, it’s time to get back into jackets. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day, but finding the right one is actually harder than it seems. I’ve never been much of a jacket kind of guy, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry, and now I understand why it’s a bestseller. Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket is the best jacket in my closet—and frankly, the best thing I own at this point. This lightweight yet rugged jacket has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it, and I’ve owned it for a few years now. The waxed canvas feels soft and supple to the touch, and when I throw it on, it isn’t restricting at all.

Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket
See At Huckberry$298

Free Returns | Free Shipping

What’s cool is with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. The exterior is made with a weather-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth; the interior is fully lined with a blanket-worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over, like sweaters, tees, and even button-downs. Right now, it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear—that’s how good it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Rob Lowe Reveals Near-Death Experience at ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Wedding
WHEELY DANGEROUS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.17.25 11:58AM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 10:55AM EDT 

Rob Lowe is terrified of golf carts and “almost got killed” in one at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding. The Parks and Recreation star was speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 16 when he recounted getting into a spin in one just 10 days prior, according to People. Lowe, has been friends with Patrick’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for years—the star’s sons Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 29, are around the same age as the 31-year-old White Lotus actor. “I’ve known Patrick since he was a little boy,” Lowe said. He had been present as Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot at Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho, and it was here that things went south. He told Kimmel, “I literally almost got killed on a golf cart… I’ll do crazy stuff, I’ll big wave surf, I’ll heli-ski, but little things scare me. Like, I’m petrified of golf carts... I’m really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart… I did a full double 360.” Quizzed by the host over his top speed, Lowe continued, “It was down a really steep hill, and the grass was wet. But I’ve had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this [keeping still] like I was trained to. My friend said, ‘You looked like a statue as you were spinning.’” Kimmel then asked him if he tried the brake, to which Lowe replied: “No! Then you’re done. You do not want to do that,” the West Wing star added, revealing where the fear came from: “I’ll tell you what it is. It’s that I feel that they’re tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bomb Squad Descends on Turning Point HQ Over ‘Suspicious Bag’
ON EDGE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.17.25 2:12PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 2:10PM EDT 
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Braxley Lambertson, Huxley Lambertson, and their mother, Keslyn Lambertson, visit a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 16, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A bomb squad was called after a “suspicious bag” was left at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix on Wednesday, police said. The bag was spotted that morning outside the Charlie Kirk-founded nonprofit, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail. A bomb robot and an official in a bomb suit arrived at the scene to handle the bag, according to videos shared by Newsmax journalist John Huddy on X. The street outside the headquarters was cleared by authorities, and yellow tape was set up around the scene. The contents of the bag are still not known to the public, but officials have said “there is not a threat associated with this incident.” They added, “Updates will be given out as they become available.” The bag was dropped off outside the headquarters across from a row of flowers and U.S. flags lining the curb to honor Kirk, who founded the nonprofit in 2012 with Bill Montgomery and was fatally shot last week. On Sunday, a 19-year-old, Ryder Corral, was charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct for kicking over some of the tributes.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now