Insiders Spill Chilling Reason Jimmy Kimmel’s TV Bosses Caved to MAGA

Senior TV executives initially supported Jimmy Kimmel in the hours before they switched course and made the stark decision to pull his show indefinitely.

More details are emerging about the moments leading up to ABC’s decision to “indefinitely” cut Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including last-minute meetings where executives were reportedly “pissing themselves,” according to Rolling Stone. The report quotes two sources familiar with the tense hours before the decision.

They said senior executives from ABC, its parent company Disney, and national network affiliates had held damage control meetings after the MAGA reaction to Monday’s show.

In those meetings, multiple executives backed Kimmel before ABC ultimately decided to cut the late-night host’s show, sources said, adding senior executives ultimately feared retaliation from President Donald Trump.

The report says multiple executives felt Kimmel “had not actually said anything over the line.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off the air on Wednesday after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had threatened to withdraw ABC’s broadcasting license during an interview with conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson.

Carr referenced Kimmel’s comment on slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in a monologue on Monday’s show.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr stated. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

That led to Nexstar, a key ABC affiliate, deciding to pull Kimmel’s show. The president of the company’s broadcast division, Andrew Alford, called the talk show host’s comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” a statement from the company read.

Nexstar, who already own the most TV stations in America, announced last month they had entered into a $6.2 billion merger with media company Tegna. The corporate merger will require approval from the FCC.

Trump took to social media shortly after the announcement to celebrate Kimmel’s show being paused, calling it “Great News for America.”

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump said. “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

He also called out two more late-night foes, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers.

“That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Other key MAGA figures rejoiced in ABC’s decision, with the Official White House Rapid Response posting on X “They’re doing their viewers a favor. Jimmy is a sick freak!”

Johnson wrote on X, “We did it for you, Charlie. And we’re just getting started…”

Trump scored a $16 million settlement from ABC last December in a defamation lawsuit over remarks by anchor George Stephanopoulos. The president was awarded the same figure in July in a lawsuit with Paramount over the editing of a Kamala Harris interview on 60 Minutes.