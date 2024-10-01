Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are more popular than Jesus—at least at the box office, where Deadpool & Wolverine broke the box-office record held by 2004’s The Passion of the Christ to be the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

Now the film is officially available on digital release, should you be one of the few movie fans not to have caught the raunchy action in theaters—or happen to want to relive the madness again.

The digital premiere comes ahead of the just-announced 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Oct. 22.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed has an exclusive clip of one of the bonus features, an interview with the superheroes making surprise appearances in the film to talk about returning to their characters—and their wardrobes—all the years after their first go-rounds. It’s part of a set of features called Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes, in which Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of those cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Jennifer Garner talks about returning to the character of Elektra almost two decades after the first film…and needing the costume to be altered to reflect the time that has passed.

“This is a different costume. A lot less skin,” Garner says in the clip, laughing. “Elektra always had a lot more midriff showing, which…we wouldn’t need that now. That’s not necessary. Elektra’s had three kids.”

She talks about how the costume was adapted to reflect the different ways she moves now as an action star: “I can move, and it still looks like Elektra, which I love. And the big difference is that I’m not wearing heels. I said I don’t know if my 55-year-old feet can fight in high heels all day. I don’t know if I can do it. So I have a bit of a wedge.”

Wesley Snipes, who revived the character of Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, also has a sense of humor about the way the costume has changed. “It’s less shiny. It’s less sparkly,” he says. “I don’t have the same drip that I had in the other ones. Putting it on, you start to see where your body changed, or where you need to improve or build up. Thank God for muscle suits.”

And Channing Tatum, who steals scenes by returning as Gambit in the film, remarked about how the costume team took inspiration directly from the original comics to perfect his look: “Down to the pattern on the chestplate and the headgear. It’s extraordinary what they pulled together. I still can’t believe it.”