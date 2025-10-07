Jennifer Lopez has been pictured up close and personal with ex-husband Ben Affleck after the pair were reunited at the singer’s new movie premiere.

The former lovebirds, who finalized their divorce in January, posed for photos on the red carpet in New York on Monday night to promote the 56-year-old’s movie, Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

With Lopez dressed in an arachnid-themed outfit, the pair were spotted talking between photos, smiling and hugging.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on October 06, 2025 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Despite their split, Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity production company provided funding for the new musical movie, which is based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

“I wouldn’t dream of not being here,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career. And she’s fabulous.”

Affleck joined Lopez and co-star Tonatiuh to address the audience before the premiere screening.

Whispers. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Affleck said Tonatiuh needed to prepare for “lifelong” stardom, adding, “enjoy it, it has its ups and downs,” prompting the newly-divorced couple to laugh. He added Lopez had done an “incredible” job on the film.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, originally met in 2001 on the set of the movie Gigli, and were christened “Bennifer” after they started dating. They announced their engagement in November 2002, splitting in January 2004.

Ben Affleck joins Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of #KissOfTheSpiderWoman, calling her performance “incredible” before the screening pic.twitter.com/ytXvUk0KBD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 7, 2025

They unexpectedly reunited in May 2021 after Lopez split from footballer boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Lopez and Affleck married in July 2022, with Lopez filing for divorce in August 2024.

Before the surprise red carpet reunion, Lopez had brushed off discussion of Affleck during an interview on Today on Monday morning.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” host Craig Melvin said before Lopez interjected, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

All smiles. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Noting that Affleck is an executive producer on the film, Lopez said, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

Lopez called the divorce from Affleck “the best thing that ever happened to me” during an interview to promote Kiss of the Spider Woman last week.

“It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow [and] become more self-aware,” she told CBS News’ Sunday Morning.

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the set of Gigli, December 19, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. Scott Alfieri/Getty Images

“I’m a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago,” Lopez said.

She said she filmed Spider Woman during the split, with the movie becoming a “refuge” for her during the “best and the worst of times.”

“You get through it,” Lopez said.

Not awkward at all. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

The singer and actress has been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Affleck. She has also dated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez.