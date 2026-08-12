Jimmy Fallon Finds Trump’s Coping Strategy for His Cowardly Plane Switch

Jimmy Fallon exposed the one way Donald Trump could have coped during his catering truck ploy.

The 80-year-old president was discovered to have hidden in an aircraft catering container in order to switch planes amid a security threat from Iran. News broke that Trump was secretly moved from one aircraft to another while leaving Ankara, Turkey, after a credible assassination threat was identified by the White House.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon decided to recreate the scene, being wheeled in by two Secret Service-looking men and emerging from a container labeled “Catering.” The late-night host stepped out to cheers and applause from the audience, aptly holding bags from the president’s favorite fast-food chain, McDonald’s.

“The whole thing seemed incredibly stressful,” said Fallon of the plane switcheroo, “But thankfully, Trump was asleep for most of it, so it’s OK.”

Jimmy Fallon entered his show with a bit mocking Trump. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

His theory could be justified, given the president’s increasing tendency to doze off at any given time.

Fallon continued to mock the president, imagining what he did to pass the time within the container. “With everything going on in the world, Trump was like, ‘Just leave me in here, OK? Just leave me in. Let me know when the war is over.’”

The late-night postulated that Trump’s absence on the plane would have been noted. “Yeah, everyone knew Trump was off the plane because it wasn’t flying at its normal 45-degree angle,” Fallon quipped. “‘Something’s off. We’re going up,’” he imitated.

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs during a stop to "switch" to the Qatari-gifted Air Force One after arriving on one of the older planes operating as Air Force One, to return to Washington after his participation in a NATO leaders summit in Turkey. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The show then played mock footage of Trump crouching in the truck, incessantly asking questions of his Secret Service agents. “Can I eat all these airplane meals?” “Does Iran know I’m here?” “Can we drive all the way back to America?” “Can we go through the McDonald’s drive-thru?” “Are we there yet?”

Later in the show, Fallon continued the bit when reading headlines about July being the hottest month in the U.S. in recorded history. “Switching gears, I read that July was the hottest month in the U.S. since they began keeping records in 1895,” he said. “Yep, July was so hot, Trump spent the entire month hiding an ice cream truck.”

Trump was secretly switched to a third plane amid a security threat from Iran. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

He also mocked the fact that Trump administration officials and the press were kept on Air Force One despite the threat from Iran, while the president was scuttled away to safety.

“That’s right, Trump hid in a catering truck while Marco Rubio hid in Trump’s carry-on bag,” he joked.

Trump’s secret flight has provided much ammunition to his roster of late-night enemies, including Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host of the week.