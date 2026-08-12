Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host found a major flaw in Donald Trump’s ploy to escape a potential assassination attempt by hiding in a catering truck.

On Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, rotating host Anthony Anderson opened his monologue by roasting Trump’s “presidential switcheroo,” a ruse that has dominated headlines and memes this week.

But according to Anderson, using a catering truck to get the president to safety was the wrong move.

Donald Trump was removed from an aircraft using a catering food truck after threats from Iran against his life appeared to be credible. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“Just when you think you’ve heard every dumb thing there is to know about this president, he always finds a way to surprise you,” began Anderson.

“Apparently, after the NATO summit last month, Trump hid inside a catering cart to sneak out of Turkey due to security threats,” he explained.

The 55-year-old comedian continued, “Now, I’m no security expert, but if I was trying to find Donald Trump, a catering truck is the first place I’d look.”

“Next time, hide his a-- in a bookmobile,” he quipped.

Anderson delivered a few other zingers about Trump’s great escape, one that has been mercilessly mocked by other TV hosts like Jon Stewart.

Trump enters Air Force One in Turkey–but was later moved to another plane. CNN

“According to The Washington Post, Trump boarded the older Air Force One in front of the cameras, waving from the stairs, and then slipped out a door on the other side of the plane into an airport catering truck, which then drove him to a smaller military jet,” said the guest host.

“That’s the same way he used to get on Epstein’s plane.”

The Black-ish actor also asked the audience to “give it up to the Secret Service.” “Do you know how hard it is to sneak a pig out of Turkey?” he joked.

The plane switch-up took place in Ankara, the Turkish capital, where Trump was attending a NATO summit with other world leaders.

President Donald Trump appeared to have disembarked from the older VC-25A Air Force One in England on July 8, 2026, before continuing his journey to the United States. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At the time of his departure, questions were already swirling about why the president chose to fly out aboard an older version of Air Force One, rather than taking his new, Qatari-gifted aircraft.

While the press and the public thought Trump left Ankara on the older plane, the president was actually whisked away–using a food catering truck–and put onto a third plane. The truck in question is typically used to load food and other supplies onto an aircraft.