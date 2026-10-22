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OBSESSION

Jimmy Fallon Spots the Wildest Part of Trump’s Thirsty Rant

The president can’t stop talking about a GOP candidate’s body.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Fallon has a hilarious take on the president’s public worship of an Ohio senator’s physique.

The late-night host unpacked Donald Trump’s obsession with Jon Husted, 59.

The president, 80, has now talked about Husted’s body multiple times, including at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, where he was campaigning for GOP candidate Michael Whatley. Somehow, while doing so, he managed to bring Husted — and his “a--” — to the forefront.

Jon Husted and Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026.

Jon Husted and Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“So he’s over here,” said the president, “I’m over here, and I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. I always precede it by saying, ‘Nothing wrong,’ but it’s never been my thing, to be honest with you.”

He continued, “But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His a--, s***, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle. Then I looked at his legs, and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand.”

SUFFERN, NEW YORK - MAY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley to help bolster the campaign of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) as he seeks reelection in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
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In response, Fallon quipped, “Trump was like, ‘Well, one poll just went up,’” as the crowd cheered.

But the late-night host pointed out the biggest problem with Trump’s blatant obsession with Husted, a former University of Dayton football player who was appointed to the U.S. Senate in January 2025.

“Even crazier, that was all in the teleprompter, which is wild!” he said, displaying a mock image of a rally teleprompter displaying Trump’s inappropriate comments.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) is joined by U.S. Sen Jon Husted (R-OH) on stage at the Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center during a campaign rally on October 03, 2026 in Vandalia, Ohio.

The president has commented on Husted's body many times.

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump has thirsted over MAGA men throughout the campaign trail leading up to the Nov. 3 midterms.

Fallon added, “Honestly, it’s nice to see that Trump can make men just as uncomfortable as women. Isn’t it nice? Equal opportunist.”

Trump has also honed in on other aspects of Husted’s appearance, such as his hands. In Youngstown, Ohio, this month, Trump said: “He was a great athlete.

“I don’t do this with men very often: I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at his a--… and I looked at the whole… and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands; he’s got these, like, claws… and I got it, you are a great athlete.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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