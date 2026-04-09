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Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Hates the TACO Trump Taunts

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The late-night host said it is fortunate “we got a TACO Tuesday instead of a war crimes Wednesday.”

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel launched a back-handed defense of Donald Trump after the president was accused of “chickening out” of his threat to wipe out the “whole civilization” of Iran.

Trump has frequently been called out for backing down over his brazen threats—with the U-turns earning the nickname TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).

UNITED STATES - APRIL 6: President Donald Trump conducts a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has been accused of another TACO moment. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kimmel explained why he dislikes the acronym and said he “congratulates” Trump for capitulating over his threat.

“I have to be honest, I don’t like this TACO thing, this ‘Trump always chickens out,’ because it puts him in a corner,” the late-night host began.

“I congratulate him for chickening out,” he explained. “I think it was the right thing to do. A lot of presidents, after wasting $40 billion on blowing up a school full of children, would stick with it. They would keep going until their demands for the reasons they started this war were met.

“They would keep bombing until they knew for sure that Iran would stop enriching uranium and murdering protesters. But not Donald Trump. Our president, he looked at the price of gas. He looked at the polls. He said, ‘Oops.’ And he tucked his pointy little tail between his porky pink legs and tiptoed right back out to the golf course. Mission accomplished, everyone.

A man holds a photo of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, while the flags of the U.S. and Israel are burnt, as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026.
A two-week ceasefire is underway in Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

“That takes guts right there,” he concluded.

Over Easter, Trump wildly threatened to wipe out “a whole civilization” and bomb Iranian bridges and power plants, should the country not agree to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He backed down from these threats after reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran, but by then several key MAGA figures had turned on him for overstepping the mark.

Donald Trump
MAGA figures have turned on Trump over his threat to destroy "a civilisation" in Iran. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel succinctly summarized the latest war update: “Thankfully, we got a TACO Tuesday instead of a war crimes Wednesday.”

Kimmel is not the only Trump critic who dislikes the “TACO” phrase. Several Democrats have said that the meme-like term trivializes the seriousness of Trump’s actions.

US President Donald Trump looks on as US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the conflict in Iran this week. Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images.
The Trump administration has been widely condemned for its handling of the Iran war. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari, for example, wrote on X, “I do not appreciate anyone—Democrat or Republican—taking this moment to make TACO jokes to say Trump ‘chickened out.’ The president was threatening genocide against 90 million Iranians. I’m grateful there’s a ceasefire & scores of innocent people didn’t die tonight.”

Rep. Jim McGovern shared a similar sentiment, telling MS NOW, “I’m not going to call him chicken for backing down, I’m just relieved for the world that he backed out,” he said. “I’m not going to call him TACO; I may call him insane.”

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Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

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