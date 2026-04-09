Trump Makes Unhinged War Threat in Wild Midnight Meltdown

President Donald Trump has made new unhinged threats to Iran a day after backing down on his deadline to obliterate the country.

In an incendiary Truth Social post published just before midnight on Wednesday, Trump began by announcing that all U.S. service members currently in the Middle East will remain there until a “real agreement” with Iran is reached.

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social.

The president then warned that if no deal is reached, “then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’” threatening strikes would be “bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

He continued, “It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE,” before adding, “In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest.”

“AMERICA IS BACK!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The apparent ceasefire plan brokered by Pakistan has hit multiple speed bumps. Fighting over Israel’s continued striking of Lebanon angered Iran, and missiles continued to fly between a number of Middle Eastern countries after the temporary truce was announced.

In his Truth Social post announcing his backdown from bombing Iran on Tuesday, Trump talked of “workable” 10-point plan Iran had flagged to the United States for a ceasefire, claiming it was a “basis on which to negotiate.”

In Trump’s version, he said that the U.S. would suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran released multiple statements. Trump posted a statement from Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, saying that passage would be granted to ships passing through the strait for two weeks, provided attacks against Iran were halted. Trump later claimed it was Iran’s “official statement.”

Trump has threatened Iran once more, one day after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Another Iranian statement, released by its Supreme National Security Council, asserted Iran’s continued control of the strait and claimed victory against Trump.

Trump raged at CNN over its reporting of the Supreme National Security Council‘s statement, accusing the network of spreading fake news.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper fired back at Trump’s accusations on Wednesday, telling viewers, “The statement from Iran‘s Supreme National Security Council, which claimed victory for Iran, did not fit the messaging that the Trump administration wanted to project. And instead of calling out the Iranian regime for its conflicting statements or explaining how Iran does this all the time, President Trump attacked CNN by falsely claiming we made it up by lying to you.”

The president has also lashed out at “fraudsters and charlatans” who he claimed were circulating fake copies of Iran’s ceasefire plan.

“They will be rapidly exposed after our Federal Investigation is completed,” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

His renewed threats against Iran come as the MAGAverse continues to tear itself apart over the president’s war on Iran, with several prominent conservatives condemning the president’s threat to wipe out an entire civilization.

“The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,” far-right influencer Candace Owens wrote on X. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie,” far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wrote on Tuesday. “This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly claimed in a Wednesday interview with Piers Morgan that Trump had been “bamboozled” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that he was “too gullible to see through the lies.”