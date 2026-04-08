Trump Lashes Out to Shift Blame After Ceasefire Backlash

Donald Trump has lashed out at “fraudsters and charlatans” who he claims are circulating fake lists of Iran’s ceasefire plan as he tries to put a positive spin on the war.

In an angry Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump claimed that “numerous agreements, lists and letters” were being sent out by people who had nothing to do with negotiations between the two countries.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“In many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE. They will be rapidly exposed after our Federal Investigation is completed,” he wrote, without providing any specifics.

“There is only one group of meaningful “POINTS” that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations.”

The tirade came hours after Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran—an abrupt climbdown from his earlier threat to unleash devastating military strikes if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's post one month ago demanded "unconditional surrender". Truth Social

It also came despite the president previously declaring on social media that “there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The issue is contentious because Iran’s publicly reported 10-point plan is the opposite of what Trump has claimed and contains a range of measures the U.S. previously rejected before the war.

For instance, the regime insists on its right to continue uranium enrichment, whereas Trump claims Iran wants to give up its uranium and its nuclear weapon program.

SABRINA BLANCHARD,LUCA MATTEUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Iran also wants the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions on Iran; the U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East; the release of frozen Iranian assets; and continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the world’s oil usually flows.

Not even Trump’s own base is convinced that the U.S. has achieved all its objectives.

“These 10 points are an absolute disaster,” Trump ally and Fox News host Mark Levin wrote on X.

Laura Loomer thinks America got played. X

“The Iranian regime has never been more emboldened,” said Trump ally Laura Loomer.

She also took aim at news that Iran wants to impose a toll on the Strait—something Trump has bizarrely suggested could be a joint venture with America.

“Sadly, Iran collecting a toll in the Strait of Hormuz will provide Iran with long term funding for the Iranian regime and their terror proxies in the Middle East,” Loomer said.

“They will continue killing Americans, non Muslims and slaughtering the Iranian people for another 47 years.”

There are also already signs that the fragile ceasefire may not hold.

On Wednesday morning, for example, not long after Trump declared peace in the world, the United Arab Emirates also confirmed on Tuesday morning that they had intercepted 17 ballistic missiles and 25 drones launched from Iran, prompting claims that America was being “played.”