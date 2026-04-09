Megyn Kelly Calls Out Trump as the Most ‘Gullible’ President

Fox News alum Megyn Kelly has spectacularly unloaded on President Donald Trump for allowing himself to be “bamboozled” by a guy every other U.S. president could easily identify as a liar.

Kelly, who was appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, claimed Trump was “gullible,” “weak,” and easily fooled.

Kelly, who endorsed Trump on the eve of his 2024 re-election, said the president had fallen “hook, line, and sinker” for the claims of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom previous presidents had identified as a charlatan.

“What led Trump, at 79 years old, to sit in there, in that situation room, where Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal?” she asked.

“Trump didn’t even sit at the head of the table. Trump sat at the side of the table, and Bibi was across from him as an equal in the American situation room. What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line, and sinker when every other president was able to see through that liar?”

Kelly has repeatedly blamed Netanyahu for leading Trump into war. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Kelly stressed that she was not absolving Trump of any of the blame. “That’s not to take agency away from the president who was bamboozled,” Kelly told Morgan.

“I don’t know why he was too weak to say no,” she continued. “He was too gullible to see through the lies. One way or another, he allowed himself to be pushed into this insane conflict.”

Joint strikes conducted by Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 28 began the war with Iran, with an attack by the Israeli Air Force succeeding in killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Kelly went on to call out the president’s claim that the U.S. has effected regime change in Iran, telling Morgan, “No, we didn’t. It’s the same regime, just different players. There isn’t somebody more moderate in there at all.”

Shortly after Khamenei’s death, his 56-year-old son was chosen as his successor. Kelly also noted that it “looks like the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is in control now, which is far more radical.”

“I don’t know how we got here, Piers,” Kelly said. “I’d like to know just as much as anybody else,” she continued, before adding that “we got here thanks to Bibi Netanyahu, Lindsey Graham, and Mark Levin.”

Kelly and Levin have been trading barbs for weeks over Levin’s support for the war, with Kelly dubbing him “Micropenis Mark.” Their infighting gained such traction that the president himself weighed in with a Truth Social post, writing that Levin was “under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country.”

Part of Trump's 348-word defense. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kelly claimed that the president was covering up the number of service members killed and wounded during the war. The official number of U.S. service members killed is 13, and over 300 injuries have been reported.

“We’ve already lost 13 servicemen and women,” Kelly said earlier this month. “We had another 25 injured over the weekend when Iran hit the Saudis and our plant, our base there. So we had another 25 American service personnel injured there, many severely.”

“What does that mean? Lost limbs, severe head wounds? They don’t tell us. That information has been largely censored from the American media.”

Kelly was one of several high-profile MAGA figures to publicly condemn Trump’s disturbing threat to wipe out an entire civilization on Tuesday, calling it “completely irresponsible and disgusting.”

“I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” Kelly said on her show. “I mean, honestly, like the president—‘3D chess’—just shut up! F---ing shut up about that shit! You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post.”

“I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary... But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it.”