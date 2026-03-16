Trump Rushes to Defend Fox Host From Megyn Kelly’s ‘Micropenis’ Insults

Donald Trump has waded into an NSFW social media battle between two outspoken right-wing firebrands.

The president, 79, took time away from overseeing a new war in the Middle East to pick a side in the intensifying battle between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, the Fox News host.

Kelly, 55, formerly a star at the network and now a gloves-off podcaster, has butted heads with Levin, 68, over their opposing stance on Trump’s war on Iran. This has led them to trade nasty barbs, with Kelly dubbing Levin “Micropenis Mark.”

Despite the vitriolic, lewd tone of their very public squabble, the president decided to weigh in on Sunday evening, backing Levin with a passionate 348-word statement. In a Truth Social post, he said the “truly Great American Patriot” was “under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country.”

Part of Trump's 348-word defense. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump added, in caps for some reason, that Levin is “Tough, Strong, and Brilliant,” and bigged up his presenting and legal skills. Aiming some shade at Kelly, he added, “He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country. When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose “sway” is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish."

In what reads like a threat, he went on, “Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound.”

Kelly has raged about Trump's war on her SiriusXM show. Megyn Kelly/SiriusXm

He suggested that one reason for his war is “not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America.”

The conflict has created a schism in the MAGA ranks, with some high-profile figures, such as Kelly, vehemently opposing it, while others, like Levin, back Trump’s decision to go to war.

Other well-known war hawks include bloodthirsty South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and MAGA influencer Ben Shapiro. Former Fox host Tucker Carlson, ex‑GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and commentator Matt Walsh broke with Trump on the conflict.

Levin, meanwhile, said he was “honored” by Trump’s intervention in his online beef with Kelly. “I am beyond humbled by your words and graciousness in writing such a beautiful note and sharing it on Truth Social. I am honored that you took the time to write it,” he said.

He then proceeded to lick Trump’s boots, calling the president’s “courage, strength, and moral clarity” “truly unparalleled.”

Mark Levin Defends Donald Trump on Fox News. sup/screengrab

He started the war of words on Sunday when he responded to Kelly’s public criticism of the war by calling her an “emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.”

“Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd,” the former Fox host responded. “He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back.”

“Bc of his micropenis,” Kelly added.