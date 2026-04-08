Megyn Kelly Loses It at Trump Over ‘Disgusting’ Truth Social Rants

Megyn Kelly lost it at President Trump on Tuesday over his “completely irresponsible and disgusting” threat to wipe out “a whole civilization” in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he would give Iran until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reach a deal to stop the war or, as he put it, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

The post enraged many of Trump’s MAGA allies, including Megyn Kelly.

Megyn Kelly took aim at Trump over his rhetoric on social media. YouTube

“I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s--t! I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” Kelly said. “I mean, honestly, like the president—‘3D chess’—just shut up! F---ing shut up about that s--t! You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post.”

She added: “You know, like, I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary. Truly, I’ve lived with it for ten-plus years. I learned it the hard way, when I was on the receiving end of it for nine months, and, truly, I think that was a gift to me in many ways because it helped me really come to understand what he does with his social media. But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it.

“I don’t care that it’s a negotiation—his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians—men, women, and children—an American president, so that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong. It’s not hard to say it, it’s not hard to recognize it.

“I wish he would stop doing this. Like, he can’t negotiate without doing this? What does that say about him? What does that say about the position that our country is in right now in these negotiations? He’s got to say this? He can’t be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes? Like, what is he, Genghis Khan? Like, what is he trying to do and why can’t he do it with strength—threats, sure, go for it—that don’t diminish and demean the United States of America in this way?”

Trump reached a peace deal with Iran on Tuesday night. Pool/Getty Images

The tension with some MAGA rebels has been escalating since Trump, who campaigned on a “no new wars” platform, launched his war in Iran.

Several high-profile MAGA figures publicly condemned his posts, describing them as reckless and morally indefensible.

“The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,” wrote Candace Owens, who has grown increasingly critical of Trump.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed the call: “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones weighed in on X, warning: “The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged supervillain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!” On his broadcast, he speculated Trump “got demon possessed” or “had an aneurysm. We don’t know, but it’s a new guy.”

Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson also slammed the president, paraphrasing another of Trump’s posts: “Open the F---in’ Strait, you crazy b------s, or you’ll be living in Hell.” He added, “On every level, it is vile… to commit a war crime, a moral crime against the people of the country.”

New Hampshire state Rep. Keith Ammon wrote: “I didn’t vote for wiping out a whole civilization in one night. Did you? I voted for no new wars.”

Despite earlier threats to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure, President Trump ultimately backed off on Tuesday evening and agreed to a two‑week ceasefire with Tehran, contingent on the regime reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he would “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” calling it a “double‑sided CEASEFIRE!” under terms that Iran immediately and safely reopen the strategic waterway.