As the war with Iran grinds into its fourth week, MAGA civil war is also intensifying—with Megyn Kelly leading the charge against Republican lawmakers who she claims pushed President Donald Trump into the conflict.

Kelly, 55, used her Sirius XM show on Friday to unleash on the war-hungry members of Trump’s orbit, accusing Senator Lindsay Graham and others of steering the president towards an unpopular and deadly war with Iran.

The conservative commentator made clear she’s not interested in slinging vague blame as she called for “accountability” from guilty parties, which she named outright.

Megyn Kelly tore into political figures for pushing Trump to go to war with Iran. The Megyn Kelly Show

“As this thing goes south, we need to know exactly who talked him into it,” Kelly said. “What representations were made to convince the president that this was a good idea. Who? Who specifically?”

Then she took it upon herself to begin rattling off who she sees as Trump’s war accomplices.

At the top of her list: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, whom she called “first and foremost” among those she believes influenced Trump’s decision to strike Iran.

She then quickly pivoted to Graham, 70, accusing him of playing a central role in pushing Trump toward military action.

Senator Lindsey Graham plot to get Trump to go to war with Iran has been years in the making. Ammar Awad/REUTERS

Netanyahu and Graham also met on several occasions this year during Graham’s trip to the Middle East to swap tactics for getting Trump to pull the trigger and go to war with Iran, the senator told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

The war with Iran has been a goal years in the making—efforts that date back to the period following Trump’s 2024 election victory, Graham told the outlet.

Kelly said that Graham’s scheming made the Louisiana senator “equally to blame.”

The criticism comes as the human and economic toll of the war continues to mount. The conflict has already left at least 13 U.S. service members dead, and 1,500 Iranians killed, including nearly 200 children. Global markets have been rattled by Iran’s move to shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply flows.

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island last month. Trump said he withheld bombing oil infrastructure "for reasons of decency" as he tries to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/via Reuters

Kelly argued that those consequences make it even more urgent to understand how Trump arrived at the decision to go to war—and who helped shape it.

But she didn’t stop with politicians.

Kelly also turned her fire on fellow conservative media figures, accusing them of helping build momentum for the conflict.

Among those she singled out were Mark Levin and Fox News’ Mark Thiessen, both of whom she described as key voices advocating for military action.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the Iran ar broke out, including 13 U.S. ​service members. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

“I like those guys,” Kelly said. “But they appear to have been very wrong that this was a good idea.”

She also called out Ben Shapiro, 42, accusing him of aggressively promoting the war and describing some of the pro-intervention rhetoric as “practically frothing at the mouth.”

The infighting highlights a growing divide inside Trump’s political base, where Kelly is far from alone in publicly calling out allies.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, 43, has taken a similar approach, directing his criticism not at Trump himself but at the commentators and influencers he believes helped shape the president’s thinking.

Matt Gaetz speaks during the 2026 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Speaking Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Gaetz blasted Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro, who he said showed “near slavish loyalty” to a foreign country.

Meanwhile, Levin has forcefully pushed back against claims that he played any role in pushing Trump toward military action, rejecting the narrative outright.

“I never lobbied the president,” Levin said in a radio interview on Monday. “You guys keep putting that crap out there. I met with the president once at his request.”