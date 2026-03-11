Megyn Kelly Goes Nuclear on Fox News Star in Raging MAGA Civil War

Megyn Kelly has torn into one of her former colleagues at Fox News over his support for President Donald Trump’s new war.

“I mean, Sean Hannity is Lindsey Graham by a different name,” the one-time network anchor said on Tuesday’s edition of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, comparing the Fox News star to the MAGA senator who has been one of the loudest voices in support of the war. “It’s amazing to me to watch them cheerlead this. I mean, we’ve got seven U.S. personnel dead. We’ve got a girls’ school, 175 young girls dead, in Iran, and there’s serious dispute… we’ll get to who’s behind that.”

Trump’s attacks have caused fierce division among the MAGA ranks, with formerly stalwart supporters of the president, long an opponent of U.S. “forever wars” in the region, livid that he quite possibly just just started one.

MAGA Sen. Lindsey Graham has enthusiastically thrown his weight behind Trump’s war in Iran. Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

The president has struggled to stick to any one justification for the conflict and is now claiming the U.S. is attacking the Islamic regime to protect U.S. military bases in the region from retaliatory strikes in the event Iran came under attack.

The war has plunged the Middle East into chaos and sent global oil prices skyrocketing. Dozens of Iranian children are believed to have been killed following a missile strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab that Trump claimed was the work of Iranian forces but which The New York Times reported was the result of a Tomahawk attack. The U.S. is the only force engaged in the war that uses them.

Megyn Kelly blasted Fox News star Sean Hannity for not doing enough to hold Trump and Graham to account. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, who has otherwise marched in lockstep with Trump’s conspiracy theories on everything from Russiagate to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has slammed U.S. strikes on Iran as “absolutely disgusting and evil.” Podcaster Joe Rogan, who backed Trump’s second term but has since distanced himself from the administration’s hardline immigration stance, has criticized the president for betraying campaign promises to reduce U.S. entanglement in foreign conflicts.

Other top MAGA figures, meanwhile, have given the president their full-throated support. Sen. Lindsey Graham has praised the strikes as the “right call,” said the Iranian regime “deserves it,” and claimed the U.S. stands to “make a ton of money” from the Islamic leadership’s “death throes.”

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has also spoken out against the conflict. Al Drago/Getty Images

“You would think, at a minimum, somebody like Sen. Graham would, like, pause and not look so bloodthirsty,” Kelly raged Tuesday. “How does that make the Trump administration look good when we know that he’s working hand in hand with the president, that he’s been one of his chief advisers, to make him look so cavalier about the death unfolding in the Middle East right now and the likely of more to come?”

She then again tore into Hannity, who had hosted Graham on his Fox News show only the night before. “Hannity offered zero pushback to any of this,” she said. “Like, why not do your viewers the service of just saying at least, ‘Hey, you know, here’s what your critics are saying, here’s what the president’s critics are saying?’”

It is the second time Kelly has attacked Hannity on those grounds since the war began. Last week, she tore into the host for not doing enough to hold the administration, and Israel, to account over the war.