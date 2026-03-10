Megyn Kelly Loses It at ‘Homicidal Maniac’ Trump Ally as MAGA Civil War Explodes

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly has lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham as he pushes for the U.S. to get involved in more foreign conflicts.

Kelly, who has been outspoken against the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, accused the South Carolina Republican and Donald Trump ally of being a “homicidal maniac” with his warmongering comments on Fox News over the past few days.

On Sunday, Graham called in an interview with Maria Bartiromo for direct intervention in Cuba and implored the president to join Israel in attacking the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Monday, Graham also urged other Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, to “up your game” and assist the U.S. war effort. He also told Spain that it had “lost your way” after its prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, strongly opposed the attacks on Iran. The senator called for the U.S. to cut ties with Spain and pull its military air base out of the European country.

Lindsey Graham also told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he will support Israel "to our dying day," and compared Iran's potential new leader to Adolf Hitler. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

“When did Lindsay [sic] Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now—checks notes—Spain,” Kelly posted on X while sharing a clip of Graham’s comments.

“Let’s get real. The problem with Lindsay Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show,” she added.

Megyn Kelly has been a vocal opponent of the war in Iran since it broke out late last month. Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham had traveled to Israel multiple times to meet privately with Israeli intelligence officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to advise him on how to convince Trump to join the attacks on Iran.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers also believe Graham—one of the biggest Iran hawks in Congress—helped persuade the so-called “Peace President” to begin bombing Iran.

Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump haven't always seen eye to eye, but are bonding over the bombing of Iran. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelly, along with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and firebrand MAGA exile Marjorie Taylor Greene, is on the front lines of a MAGA civil war that is tearing the Trump-loyalist “America First” movement apart.

Trump has even taken the drastic step of declaring that Carlson—who called the war in Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil”—is no longer part of the MAGA movement after voicing fierce criticism of the Middle East conflict.

Former Fox News Tucker Carlson has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's foreign policies, including those regarding Iran. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has attempted to downplay the tensions within MAGA over the Iran war, telling reporters on Friday that X is “not real life.”

“This president lives in the real world,” Leavitt said. “And with respect to MAGA, President Trump is the leader of MAGA. He’s the creator of the MAGA movement, and there is nothing more America First than taking out terrorists.”