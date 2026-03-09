Megyn Kelly Begs to Keep War-Mad Senator Away From Trump

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly expressed grave concerns about the influence of GOP Senator Lindsey Graham on President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Graham appeared alongside Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in which he expressed enthusiasm for multiple foreign wars and said of the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran, “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people.”

“You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” Graham told Bartiromo. “This regime is on death row now. It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time… you can’t do it by talking,” he said.

Brandishing hats that said, “Make Iran Great Again” and “Free Cuba,” Graham also expressed support for Trump’s actions in Cuba, which have included ramping up the U.S. embargo against the island nation–leading the country to almost entirely exhaust its oil reserves–and threatening tariffs against any country that sends oil to the island country. He has also threatened a “friendly takeover.”

“If we get in a fight, I want to win it, I want to win it quick,” Graham told Bartiromo. “I’m in Miami. You see this hat? ‘Free Cuba.’ Stay tuned. The liberation of Cuba is upon us. We’re marching through the world. We’re clearing out the bad guys. Cuba is next.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham has expressed his full-throated support for Trump's actions in Iran. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

“We’re marching through the world. We’re cleaning out the bad guys. We’re going to have relationships with new people that will make us prosperous and safe.”

Responding to a clip from the interview, Kelly wrote on X, “For the love of God this man should never be in Trump’s orbit again.”

Megyn Kelly/X

It’s not the first time Kelly has taken a swipe at the 70-year-old senator from South Carolina over his warmongering. On Tuesday, Kelly reposted a video of Graham pleading with Trump to join Israel in striking Lebanon in addition to Iran, adding a concise response of “omg.”

Kelly, who previously said of the president’s decision to start a war with Iran, “I honestly can’t believe we’re doing this again,” has found herself embroiled in a MAGA civil war in the past week.

Taking aim at her former colleague, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, after he conducted a softball interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kelly said, “Look, I’m just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up,” before going on to argue that Netanyahu convinced Trump to join Israel in conducting strikes on Iran.

“We all love Trump, but let’s be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking—‘yes, this is your idea, and it’s a great one, and you’re the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President,’” she continued. “Bibi’s not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did.”

Kelly herself has come under fire from conservative commentators like Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro, who disagree with her criticisms of Israel’s influence on Trump’s actions.

Accusing her of avoiding criticizing Trump directly, Shapiro said, “She is such a coward. She is such an unbelievable coward. You don’t like President Trump? You don’t like what he’s saying? Just say his name, you coward. You unbelievable coward.” Levin, for his part, dubbed Kelly a “Crazy Grandma Groyper.”

Trump devotee and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer also joined in, telling Kelly to “shut up you stupid b---h” adding that she’s “not MAGA.”

On her show last week, Kelly acknowledged the division within the president’s base over his actions in Iran, telling her listeners that, “My own feeling is that no one should have to die for a foreign country.”

Referring to the service members who were killed in Kuwait, Kelly said, “I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran, or for Israel.”