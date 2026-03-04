Megyn Kelly Slams Ex-Fox News Colleague for ‘Puffing Up Trump’

Megyn Kelly railed against her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity for his unwavering support of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

On her SiriusXM show, Kelly used a clip of Hannity interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his Fox show to support her criticism of her former coworker.

“Now there are people that say, well, the prime minister of Israel dragged Donald Trump into it. And as somebody that’s been friends with him over 30 years, nobody drags Donald Trump into anything, number one, but I want to get your reaction to that,” Hannity said to Netanyahu.

Kelly commented on Netanyahu's "evil laugh." The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

Netanyahu laughed before saying, “Well, you’re right. I mean, that’s ridiculous. Donald Trump is the strongest leader in the world. He does what he thinks is right for America. And we have to understand that we’re fighting here.”

When the clip ended, Kelly said, “I mean, the evil laugh is just right on brand there,” of Netanyahu, before she turned her attention towards her former colleague.

“Look, I’m just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Sean Hannity and Megyn Kelly during their Fox News days.

“We all love Trump, but let’s be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking—‘yes, this is your idea, and it’s a great one, and you’re the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President,’” she continued. “Bibi’s not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did.”

Kelly, who left Fox in 2017, has broken with Trump over his war in Iran. During her show, she also questioned whether the six U.S. troops who have lost their lives in the war so far have died for the U.S. or Israel.

“There is no question that the American people don’t understand why we’re doing it,” Kelly said, pointing to polling showing low support for U.S. military action in Iran.

Kelly went knives out on her former Fox News friend. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

The president’s MAGA coalition has railed against Trump’s war with Iran. In his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump dubbed himself the “Peace President” and ran on “no new wars,” a promise that has been broken just over a year into his second term.

Another of Kelly’s former Fox colleagues, Tucker Carlson, has also been highly critical of Trump’s military action. He visited the White House several times in the last month in an attempt to disuade Trump from launching strikes in the Middle East.

In an interview with ABC News, Carlson called Trump’s strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Carlson also noted that Trump’s actions will have an impact on his political support, saying, “This is going to shuffle the deck in a profound way.”

Trump, for his part, has completely dismissed criticism of his war from Carlson and Kelly and claimed his base is still with him on this war.

“I think that MAGA is Trump—MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said, adding that Kelly “was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time, and nothing stopped me.”