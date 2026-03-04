Pentagon Pete Makes Incendiary Complaint About Honoring Dead Troops

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not address the American casualties in his first appearance after the names of four U.S. service members killed in “Operation Epic Fury” were released, but instead accused the press of reporting on “tragic things” to make President Donald Trump “look bad.”

The Pentagon chief delivered a speech filled with pre-baked lines about the U.S. already winning while suggesting the war was only beginning.

“America is winning decisively, devastating and without mercy under the direct command of President Trump,” the former TV personality declared at the top of his press briefing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a chest-thumping victory speech at his press briefing on March 4, where he said the fighting had only just begun and attacked the press for trying to make Trump look bad for reporting on "tragic things" after the names of U.S. service members killed in "Operation Epic Fury" were released. Youtube

Hegseth only alluded to those killed in the war since it was launched by Trump overnight on Saturday, while attacking the press for reporting on casualties.

“When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front page news. I get it. The press only wants to make the president look bad,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon released the names of four of the six American troops killed in “Operation Epic Fury.”

(L to R) Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and Capt. Cody Khork were killed March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait during a drone attack. U.S. Army

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, died on March 1 after a drone attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

“All Soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa,” the Defense Department said in its statement. “The incident is under investigation.”

Two other American military personnel who were killed in action have not yet been identified.

Hegseth did not get into the circumstances surrounding their deaths or offer condolences to their families. That was left to Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“First, it is with profound sadness and gratitude that I share the names of the four of our six fallen heroes,” Caine began before reading off the names of those killed at the briefing. “To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today, and we look forward to welcoming your family members home at Dover in the coming days.”

Caine shared that the names of the other two Americans killed in action were being withheld until the next of kin notification was complete.

“To our Gold Star families, to our wounded warriors, and their loved ones, we will never forget your sacrifice,” Caine said. “Our nation stands with you, and we are eternally grateful for your courage, your resiliency, your devotion to this mission and to our nation.”

Trump indicated in a video Sunday that there would likely be more casualties, stating, “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends, that’s the way it is. likely be more.”

In the press conference on Wednesday, Hegseth stuck to chest-thumping and argued that the U.S. was dominating in its ongoing military operation.

“Four days in, we have only just begun to fight. America fights to win,” Hegseth declared.