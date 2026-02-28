‘Peace President’ Trump Bombs Iran to Start Another New War

President Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to The New York Times, which cited American and Israeli officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Iranian state television has acknowledged the blast, which appeared to occur near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump later confirmed the operation himself, in an eight-minute video on Truth Social saying the U.S. military had begun “major combat operations” in Iran.

He did not immediately provide specifics on targets but described the strikes as decisive.

In the same address, he issued a stark warning to Iran’s security forces.

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police,” Trump said, “lay down your arms or you will face certain death.”

In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces.



This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026

Reuters reported that Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been moved to a secure location, according to an Iranian official.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz separately confirmed Israel was attacking Iran, saying in a statement: “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel.”

Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency as Israeli authorities closed schools, workplaces, and airspace in anticipation of possible retaliation.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned Americans in Israel to prepare for possible retaliation.

“We are encouraging all Embassy team & families & U.S. citizens in Israel to be prepared for Home Front Command alerts & sirens,” he wrote on X, urging them to stay near shelters and act immediately when alarms sound.

The move marks a dramatic escalation after weeks of rising tensions and failed nuclear talks.

Trump, who calls himself the “Peace President,” often boasts that he has ended eight or sometimes nine wars. His attack on Tehran comes six weeks after he ordered an attack on Venezuela.

“No new wars” was a pillar of his 2024 campaign, and “no more wars” became a rallying cry among his MAGA base.

Not all Republicans appeared to support the decision. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote on X that the strikes were “acts of war unauthorized by Congress.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Department of Defense for comment.