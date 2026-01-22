Jimmy Kimmel says Donald Trump has reached “Dementia Con 5,” offering his audience extensive proof that the 79-year-old president isn’t quite able to keep up anymore.

The late-night host unpacked Trump’s increasingly apparent spiral in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Wednesday night.

“His recall is not so great these days,” he joked, showing the audience how Trump claims to have “settled” eight wars. The president named the conflicts between India and Pakistan, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The latter is another country Trump seems to trip over more recently, repeatedly mispronouncing “Azerbaijan.” Kimmel pointed out that the president used to manage the word perfectly well, but hasn’t been able to do so lately.

“That’s especially concerning because Azerbaijan is one of the countries’ names he used to be able to pronounce,” Kimmel said. “Buckle in, folks! We’re at Dementia Con 5.”

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum, saying the president “rolled into Davos like a bull in a china shop.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Among Kimmel’s other pieces of evidence was Trump’s consistent confusion between Greenland and Iceland. The president has made his intent to acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, clear. Yet he could not get its name right while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

“Trump claims the safety of the world depends on the United States owning Greenland, which he repeatedly confused with Iceland. He called Greenland ‘Iceland’ four different times,” Kimmel said, before showing bizarre footage of the speech.

“Here’s a little tip to help you remember, Mr. President,” Kimmel quipped. “Greenland is covered in ice, and Iceland is what you’re turning Minneapolis into. OK?”

Kimmel also said that Trump “rolled into Davos like a bull in a china shop.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has roasted Trump’s cognitive abilities and their apparent decline. In early January, Kimmel put himself through the official cognitive exam that Trump has taken three times.

In a previous episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel roasted Trump's declarations that he "aced" cognitive tests. ABC

When Kimmel jokingly took the test, the medical professional administering the exam told him he had a “perfect score.”

“So I can be president,” Kimmel replied.

The president has bragged about his exam results, writing in a wild Truth Social rant in December 2025, “I ACED all three of them.” He also challenged Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take the same test in order to compare results.

“One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score. I had a, had a perfect score. I had the highest score. And that made me feel good,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office in April 2025. “There aren’t a lot of people in this room that would get every single question right, I can guarantee you.”

Meanwhile, clinical psychologists have told the Daily Beast that Trump shows “clinical signs of dementia,” evidenced by “disordered” thinking and “paranoia.”

“This is really someone who could wake up and—in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation—do something catastrophic,” Dr. John Gartner said.