Jimmy Kimmel Finally Saw ‘Melania’ Movie and Has Thoughts

Jimmy Kimmel shared some brutal thoughts after finally watching Melania Trump’s “dreadfully dull” vanity project.

The first lady’s Amazon-MGM documentary hit streaming on Monday, after box office returns for the film dramatically plummeted. Making a total of $16.6 million in ticket sales, Melania premiered on Amazon Prime just six weeks after its theatrical release.

“Between this and Sinners, it’s been a big year for vampire movies,” Kimmel began.

"Melania" was directed by Brett Ratner, a disgraced Hollywood director who has been accused of sexual misconduct and recently appeared in the Epstein files. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

“And while some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics. She can’t even pronounce optics,” he continued.

Kimmel pointed out what many critics have illustrated about the documentary: that not much happens in the course of 104 minutes. As the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon described, “Melania has nothing to say, and is certainly not insightful. It is not juicy, nor entertaining."

"Here we go again," Melania says in the trailer for her new movie as her husband is elected president. X

The late-night host echoed this sentiment, saying, “More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”

He selected a few clips to show his audience what he means. One of these scenes is from the night Donald Trump secured his second term as president. He calls his wife to deliver the news, and although she congratulates him, she didn’t watch his win in real time. “You really should try and watch it,” he tells her. “I will see it. Yeah, I will see it on the news,” she tells her husband in response.

Donald Trump has taken to calling his wife a "movie star." Roberto Schmidt/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Kimmel declares this to be “one of the funniest conversations I’ve ever heard.”

“It almost makes me feel a little bad for him,” he quips. “She does not care at all.”

Melania is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The studio insists that the $75 million documentary will “recoup” some of the money poured into it. Its hefty price tag has been called out by Kimmel, who said after the documentary’s $7 million opening weekend, “It was the biggest opening for a non-musical-vanity-project-slash-brazen-corporate-bribe in ten years.”

The late-night host previously insinuated that the documentary’s sales were “rigged,” and has repeatedly deemed the Amazon film a “bribe.”