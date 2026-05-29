Jimmy Kimmel Finds Trump’s Humiliating New Low in Disaster Poll

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed just how badly Donald Trump is doing in the polls.

“Trump’s approval numbers, like his testicles, have sunk to an all-time low,” the late-night host said Thursday night.

A new Economist/YouGov poll found that the president has now hit his lowest approval rating ever, at 34 percent. Meanwhile, 59 percent strongly disapprove. According to the poll, Trump’s net approval rating is a record low for either of his terms. It is also lower than any approval rating during former President Joe Biden’s term, YouGov noted.

“He is now down to 34 percent,” Kimmel said of Trump. “He has the same approval rating as Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

“Trump’s approval numbers, like his testicles, have sunk to an all-time low,” said Kimmel. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The blart of the deal,” he quipped, displaying a Rotten Tomatoes page for the 2009 Kevin James comedy.

To make matters worse, the 79-year-old president is trailing behind his Vice President, JD Vance, in approval ratings.

“Not only is Trump at his lowest point, he’s also two points behind JD Vance. I don’t have a joke for that. I just want to make sure he knows he’s two points behind JD Vance,” said Kimmel.

“So, when asked about the numbers, usually they’ll deflect this kind of thing, but a White House spokesperson said, ‘The ultimate poll was Nov. 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and common-sense agenda,’” read Kimmel, reading from a statement from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

CNN data guru Harry Enten said President Donald Trump is polling worse than Joe Biden on inflation. CNN

“OK, yeah. But now it’s May of 2026, and everybody hates him, so...” Kimmel said.

Fresh reports have revealed that Trump is even losing the support of his key voter demographics, white working-class voters. In 2024, 66 percent of the demographic voted for the billionaire candidate. A CBS News poll this month shows that 54 percent of the demographic now disapproves of the president’s performance during his second term in office.

Even MAGA supporters are losing faith in the president, polls show. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Latino voters have also turned their backs on Trump. In 2024, the Hispanic demographic was key to Trump’s victory. Now, 25 percent of Latino voters who endorsed Trump in 2024 said they would no longer vote for him.