Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Horrible’ Hosting Dig

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at President Donald Trump after he attacked the late-night comedian at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Before becoming the first president to host the ceremony at the storied D.C. arts venue, Trump took aim at Kimmel in an Oval Office rant, calling him a “horrible” host. He also falsely claimed that Kimmel has hosted the Kennedy Center awards night in the past.

Donald Trump became the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors. Allison Robbert/Getty Images

The latest spat in the ongoing feud between Kimmel and the president gave Kimmel ample material for his Monday night opening monologue. Kimmel shared footage of Trump’s attacks—both in the Oval Office and on the red carpet at the MAGAfied Kennedy Center—then fired back.

“That is very hurtful. I thought we were friends. I don’t know what’s going on. He is really fixated. I’m starting to think he might have a crush on me,” said the late-night host.

Kimmel then played a clip of Trump saying, “If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president.”

Trump went on Kimmel’s show in 2016, when he was first running for president. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Agreed. I’m with you,” Kimmel replied. “I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with anything more than that.”

“He even knows I’ve never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors. Maybe he’s confusing me with Queen Latifah,” Kimmel continued. “As far as this ‘Who has more talent?’ thing goes, it seems like he’s challenging me to a contest, which, if so, I’m open to it. Let’s do it. Let’s have a talent competition. I’ll tell a few jokes. I’ll draw something. I’ll play my clarinet. He can play golf, spank a porn star, and ruin a country.”

Kimmel also roasted the president for receiving the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the Kennedy Center last week before the 2026 World Cup draw, calling it a “dumb fake prize.”

The late-night host closed off his monologue by announcing that ABC had renewed his contract through the 2026-2027 season.

Amongst the winners at the Kennedy Center Honors was Trump’s favorite action movie star, Sylvester Stallone. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“The last thing I want to do is upset you during this sensitive time,” Kimmel said, addressing Trump, “But I have one more bit of entertainment news to share, and that is that I have decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year. Our show’s been renewed till May of 2027, or until the world ends, whichever comes first.”