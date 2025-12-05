Trump Gets Fake Peace Prize at Tacky Kennedy Center Takeover

President Donald Trump is expected to receive an entirely made-up peace prize on Friday, created by FIFA in an ongoing attempt to suck-up to him.

The soccer organization has remained tight-lipped about who will be the inaugural recipient, but there has been little mystery on the subject.

Trump insisted he had not been told he would receive the prize, but he said it would be a great honor. He also bragged about solving eight wars with “another one coming.”

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend the red carpet ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The winner of the prize is set to be announced alongside the drawing for the 2026 World Cup finals at the Kennedy Center.

The “FIFA Peace Prize–Football Unites the World” was created in the weeks after it was announced that Trump was not being given this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands the World Cup trophy to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 79, had conducted an all-out campaign to receive that long-coveted prize and remains deeply bitter that it slipped through his grasp this time. He continues to bring it up, including earlier this week.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino even called for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but after the snub, Infantino came up with his own award to give the president he has wooed for months.

FIFA announced its peace prize last month, which it said would be given annually to individuals who have taken “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace.”

Infantino has worked to ingratiate himself with the president at nearly every opportunity since Trump returned to office.

He has gushed over Trump and brought along trophies for the gold-loving president to hold and admire during their appearances together in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump stays among Chelsea players as captain of Chelsea Reece James lifts the trophy during the ceremony following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final football match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The president also took center stage at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on July 13 where he stood in the middle of Chelsea players as they hoisted the trophy into the air.

Infantino was even seen handing a spare winners’ medal to Trump after the team received them, which he pocketed.

On Thursday, the president happily greeted Infantino when he spotted him in the audience at his event at the Institute of Peace. Trump went on to boast about World Cup ticket sales.

Infantino was also in attendance for Trump’s inauguration and the Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit in Egypt in October.

The president has wholeheartedly embraced the planning of the World Cup, which will hold games in the U.S. as well as in Mexico and Canada. He even established a task force to make sure it runs smoothly, led by Andrew Giuliani, the son of his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Friday’s World Cup draw event is expected to be a star-studded affair. Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart are set to co-host the final draw.

Performances include some of Trump’s favorite artists, including Andrea Bocelli and the Village People, as well as Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger.