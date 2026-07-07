Kimmel’s Show Hits Trump Where It Hurts in Humiliating Roast

Jimmy Kimmel Live hit Trump where it hurts: by illustrating just how poorly attended his Great American State Fair celebrations were.

The late-night show’s guest host, Tiffany Haddish, mocked the president for sparse crowds at the state fair, held by Trump’s Freedom 250 organization.

Haddish, 46, began, “Trump said the event was going to be, and I quote, ‘packed to the brim.’ Well, let’s see how that worked out for him.” The show then panned to footage of near-empty spaces and stalls, somehow deemed by Fox News to be festivities “in full swing,” with “thousands of people” in attendance.

The state fair was far from packed. Fox News

MAGA worked overtime to prove that the event was widely attended, with one anchor suggesting, “Sometimes the pictures really don’t tell the full story. because if you look behind us, you see, OK, there are a couple hundred people back there. But the truth is, when you make your way over here, and you’re in this lot, you’re in a wash of people.”

Haddish responded to the ludicrous suggestions.

“I’mma be honest with y’all. I’mma be honest with y’all. There was more people at my bat mitzvah,” she quipped.

“I’mma be real honest with you. There was more people at my DUI trial,” she concluded to a cheering audience.

President Donald Trump has claimed the fair was a success, despite sparse crowds. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has responded furiously to any suggestion that people didn’t flock to his celebration in Washington, D.C.

The 80-year-old president went on the offensive, writing on Truth Social at 6:27 a.m. on June 29, “Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?”

“Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

But the fair was plagued by more than one problem. It also suffered from fleeing artists distancing themselves from the event’s politics, rainy weather, power cuts, and a dysfunctional Ferris wheel.

Trump later said that the fair drew a crowd of 45,000 on a single night, a claim he offered with no evidence.