Politics

Fuming Trump, 80, Unravels Over His Empty Fair in Early Morning Meltdown

NOT FAIR

The president was upset enough to post about it at 6:27 a.m.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at Paris Orly airport, following the G7 Summit, in Orly, France, June 17, 2026.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

President Donald Trump woke in a fury on Monday morning and immediately launched into an angry rant about his state fair flop.

The Great American State Fair, delivered by Freedom 250, Trump’s event organization, kicked off last week and was bogged down by issues from the outset.

Trump, it appears, noticed the resulting criticism. “Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” he opened his 6:30 a.m. Truth Social post.

Trump on his American State Fair.
Truth Social

He added: “Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

Trump has referred to former president Barack Obama as “OBUMA” in the past.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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