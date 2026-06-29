Fuming Trump, 80, Unravels Over His Empty Fair in Early Morning Meltdown

President Donald Trump woke in a fury on Monday morning and immediately launched into an angry rant about his state fair flop.

The Great American State Fair, delivered by Freedom 250, Trump’s event organization, kicked off last week and was bogged down by issues from the outset.

Trump, it appears, noticed the resulting criticism. “Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” he opened his 6:30 a.m. Truth Social post.

Truth Social

He added: “Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

Trump has referred to former president Barack Obama as “OBUMA” in the past.