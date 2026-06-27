Trump Concert Humiliated by Last Minute Vanilla Ice Cancellation

Vanilla Ice’s Freedom 250 performance was abruptly canceled Friday after organizers shut down President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” just hours before the rapper was set to take the stage.

The weather-related cancellation was announced shortly after 5 p.m., roughly two hours before the “Ice Ice Baby” star was scheduled to headline the fair’s “I Love the ’90s” concert.

“Due to inclement weather,” organizers said in a statement on X, the fair would close for the remainder of the day. “The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority.”

Vanilla Ice performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The announcement came after Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, had spent part of the afternoon enthusiastically promoting the event from Washington, D.C.

“We’re about to have a great party tonight,” the rapper said in an Instagram video filmed near the massive concert stage. “This is gonna be epic.”

In the caption, he called the show a “once in a lifetime” opportunity and encouraged fans to “put your dance shoes on.” Instead, the stage went dark before the party ever got started.

The cancellation marks another setback for Freedom 250, the organization spearheading celebrations for America’s upcoming 250th birthday. The concert series has been plagued by artist departures since its lineup was first announced. Vanilla Ice was originally slated to perform alongside acts including Young MC, Milli Vanilli, and C+C Music Factory. But one by one, the performers dropped off the bill.

Young MC said he and other artists were not informed of the event’s political connections when they were booked. Freedom Williams, who performs under the C+C Music Factory name, initially defended his appearance while declaring he “doesn’t f--- with Trump” before he, too, appeared to withdraw.

Young M.C. performs on stage during the 'I Love The 90's Tour' at Abbotsford Centre on April 22, 2017 Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Vanilla Ice has repeatedly tried to keep politics at arm’s length. Speaking with TMZ last month, he insisted his appearance was about music, not ideology.

“I’m here to party with America, man,” he said. “Music is made to bring people together.”

As performers peeled away from the event, Trump joked that he might step in himself. In a Truth Social post last month, the president dubbed himself the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World” and claimed he draws bigger crowds than Elvis Presley ever did.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The fair officially kicked off Wednesday with a rally-style speech from Trump, who touted his recent renovation projects around Washington and praised his vision for the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations. The event also featured a performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, singer and conservative commentator Alexis Wilkins, performed the national anthem.