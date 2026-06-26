Trump’s Tacky State Fair Suffers Literal Meltdown

The first day of President Donald Trump’s America extravaganza got off to a runny start.

The food hall at the president’s “Great American State Fair” experienced a power outage on Thursday, which caused dessert vendors’ ice cream to melt, Fox 5 DC reporter Homa Bash revealed.

“Food hall at Great American State Fair has lost power - they have food but tell me all their ice cream has melted😭,” Bash wrote in a post on X.

A power cut at the Great American State Fair food hall shared online. screen grab

Additionally, reporter Ben Brasch noted on X, “the lights keep turning off and then power back up in one of the food tents.” His post included a video of the lights turning back on, adding that the “daytime crowd here at the Great American State Fair is light.”

Social media user shares images of the Great American State Fair. screen grab

Visitors at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Also impacted by the blackout were the food court’s stuffed pretzel rolls, according to USA Today, which ranged in price from $12.48 to $24.96. Workers told the outlet that after the power returned, there was a 30-minute wait before they could heat up additional rolls.

In addition, according to the outlet, the only food stalls open at the beginning of the festivities were turkey legs for $23, a smash cheeseburger for $20, and a giant western sausage for $20. A drink of lemonade, additionally, cost $9.

A plywood replica of Trump's gaudy arch has been erected for the "State Fair." Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to Freedom 250, which organized the event, and the White House for comment.

“Food is one of the great unifiers of the American experience,” Keith Krach, Freedom 250 CEO, said in a press release on Wednesday. “From family farms and ranches to state fair traditions passed down through generations, the Great American State Fair will celebrate the farmers, producers, entrepreneurs, and communities whose work feeds our nation and helps tell America’s story.”

Trump, 80, kicked off the 16-day celebration for the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary with a rally on Wednesday night, bragging that “45,000 people” came to witness his speech on the National Mall.

Trump spoke to rally attendees on Wednesday night ahead of the Great American State Fair's opening the next day. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

However, video captured by CNN at the event told a different story, as the crowd appeared much more sparse than the president’s estimate.

As the network’s Donie O’Sullivan spoke with Anderson Cooper live from the National Mall, a largely empty space can be seen in the background behind the reporter, just 20 minutes before Trump was set to speak.

Reporting from The Bulwark also found that the crowd had begun to thin out before Trump was finished speaking, embarrassing the president even further.

The president’s tacky festival coincides with his botched $16 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool less than a mile away.

The pool, which has seen its worst algae bloom in years following the president’s pet project to paint it “American flag blue,” will be redrained and repaired once again after Independence Day, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

Following Trump's renovation of the landmark, the Reflecting Pool has experienced its worst algae bloom in years. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The president had previously said on Truth Social that the pool would be permanently repaired “either immediately before or after the Fourth of July.”