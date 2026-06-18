‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Star Reveals Surprising New Gig

Fans may soon be seeing a lot more of Jimmy Kimmel Live star Guillermo Rodriguez’s than they have in his 23 years on the show.

Rodriguez, 55, will be a celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Kimmel announced on Wednesday night. The host’s comedic sidekick will join Season 35 of the show, alongside The Traitors star Maura Higgins, Summer House star Ciara Miller, and influencer-athlete Jackson Olson. “This is going to be so great,” Kimmel told Rodriguez on his show as he announced the big news.

Rodriguez salsa-danced onstage Wednesday to help reveal his big news. ABC

Rodriguez then joined him on stage, dressed to dance salsa. “Don’t lose a single adorable pound. OK, do you promise?” Kimmel quipped.

“I promise if I lose five pounds, I’m going to gain ten pounds,” Rodriguez replied.

The star told Kimmel he was "excited" for the new gig. Maya Dehlin/WireImage

The former security guard began appearing on the show in 2003, after being caught napping on the job. Rodriguez worked three at the time—and over two decades later, his role has evolved from occasional to his becoming Kimmel’s co-host and interviewer. He became a fan favorite right away for his bits, which include speaking very little in front of the cameras.

Dancing with the Stars will likely be one of the few existing showcases of Rodriguez’s raw personality, as the celebrity contestants are shown speaking off-script during his weekly rehearsal packages or responding to critiques from the show’s judges. “I’m excited,” Rodriguez told Kimmel on Wednesday as he salsa-danced in his elaborate dance garb for the announcement.

Rodriguez's role has evolved from occasional to his becoming Kimmel’s co-host and interviewer. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Though Rodriguez’s onscreen persona is a man of few words, he broke character to defend Kimmel following the host’s suspension from ABC for his on-air comments about MAGA’s reaction to the death of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. When Kimmel returned to the air after six days, Rodriguez told the host during his monologue, “This world needs more people like Jimmy Kimmel. He’s a great man, a great father... thank you, Jimmy. I love you, and I stand with you all the way.”