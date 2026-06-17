Jimmy Kimmel Makes Big Prediction for Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ July 4 Party

Jimmy Kimmel thinks President Trump’s 4th of July rally will go down even worse than his recent birthday party.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post Monday that he’s planning a “spectacular TRUMP RALLY” between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument for this Fourth of July. He published the post a day after he hosted a series of UFC fights at the White House.

Trump promised to “deliver keynote remarks,” and to finish the event with “the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capitol.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kimmel read Trump’s post to viewers in his Tuesday monologue and immediately replied, “He’s going to burn down the White House, isn’t he?”

Kimmel explained, “He’s going to want all the fireworks. There are going to be too many fireworks.“

Referencing Trump’s demolition of the East Wing in October, Kimmel joked about the White House, “[Trump] knocked down one half, he’s going to burn down the other.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast on Tuesday about Trump’s 4th of July event, “President Trump is ensuring that America gets the spectacular birthday it deserves.”

Ingle claimed that the celebration will “display great patriotism in our Nation’s Capital and throughout the country,” adding, “Only people who suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

Kimmel added about Trump’s 4th of July plans, “The amount of time he spends talking about and planning these events and building these vanity projects, it’s unbelievable. And expensive.”

Kimmel told viewers about the Washington Post’s report on Tuesday, which detailed how the Trump White House had been informed in March that the ballroom project would cost $600 million, with taxpayer money expected to cover more than half.

Three weeks after receiving that $600 million bill from contractors, Trump told Americans the project would only cost $400 million.

Trump showed off his ballroom project to reporters. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“We all knew this was going to happen, right?” Kimmel said. ”When the minute he promised it wasn’t going to cost any taxpayer dollars, when he said it was his gift to the American people, that’s when we all knew we were paying for it.“

Kimmel added, “I just hope that when they do finally finish building that thing and he puts his name on it, which you know he’s going to do, the next president uses it to hold the biggest, gayest pride party of all time.”