Trump Turns July 4 Party Into Celebration of Himself

President Donald Trump officially announced on Monday that he’s turning the celebration of America’s 250th birthday into a full-scale Trump rally on the National Mall on the Fourth of July.

The post confirming the president was making the holiday all about himself came on the heels of the UFC fight at the White House on Sunday to celebrate his 80th birthday, where blood was shed, Trump’s personal company got shoutouts, and a fighter made a vile slur against former first lady Michelle Obama.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.’” Trump wrote on X.

He continued that the “HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs. With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years.”

Donald Trump's post on June 15 that he's turning the 4th of July celebration on the National Mall marking America's 250th anniversary into a "TRUMP RALLY." Truth Social

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s questions about what the president meant by a “Trump rally” and who would be footing the bill for what is rapidly turning into a political event.

His post came after most of the musical acts set to perform at the Great American State Fair this summer withdrew from appearing amid concerns that the president and MAGA were hijacking the festivities.

Trump claimed in his post on Monday that the rally would include the “largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History” and confirmed that he would be headlining on the Fourth of July.

“There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss. To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital. Do not miss it,” he wrote.

The U.S. had been gearing up to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, with Congress creating the nonpartisan America 50 commission.

However, the White House also launched Freedom 250 last year, a public-private partnership chaired by President Donald Trump, which is preparing for the milestone anniversary.

The Trump administration has since awarded nearly $103 million in federal contracts and grants to the politicized Freedom 250 task force, which has also been flooded with corporate sponsors, according to the nonprofit government watchdog group Public Citizen.

President Donald Trump walks with UFC president and CEO Dana White through the Cross Hall of the White House before attending the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House, marking his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

Freedom 250’s website states that the 4th of July event on the National Mall will include more than one million people for a full day of programming, “anchored by keynote remarks from President Donald J. Trump.” It also mentions “captivating entertainment, and the largest pyrotechnics display in the history of the world.”

Trump delivered a presidential address at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Salute to America” celebration in 2019. That 4th of July event drew some criticism for the president putting himself front and center on the holiday and making blatantly inaccurate historical claims, such as declaring American Revolutionary soldiers took over “the airports.”

The president also addressed his supporters at a political rally at The Ellipse just down the way on January 6, 2021, before rioters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in his name in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.