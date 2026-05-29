Trump Concert Team Desperately Scrambles as Artists Flee

The controversial Great American State Fair has seen a slew of musicians drop out of its lineup as the public has furiously called out the event’s political leanings. But the concert’s organizers have leaped to defend the event, insisting it is non-partisan.

The event, scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 10 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was planned by the MAGA-backed Freedom 250 group. The group deems itself a “non-partisan organization delivering presidential-level celebrations for our nation’s 250th birthday, but has engaged in activities specifically intended to promote the president’s agenda.

A post announcing the lineup for the Great American State Fair promised an “unforgettable celebration of America’s 250th.” Freedom250 Instagram

On May 27th, the organization’s X account announced its line-up, including Martina McBride, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, and Flo Rida.

Since then, many of these artists have removed themselves, including the Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day & The Time. Rock singer Bret Michaels also dropped out, citing “unfounded and unforgivable” threats after he was announced as a performer.

Country singer Martina McBride announced her decision to do the same on Thursday, saying the event was sold to her as “non-partisan” but that this “turned out to be misleading.”

MAGA politician Richard Grenell berated Martina McBride for leaving the event. screen grab

But a Freedom 250 spokesperson, Julia Friedland, insisted to The Hill that the event is “inherently nonpolitical.”

“It is a celebration of our country,” Friedland said, adding, “I don’t think there’s anything partisan about America being around for 250 years.”

“We’ve been working hand in glove with the U.S. Secret Service, the National Park Service, the D.C. Mayor’s Office, the National Park Police, and local law enforcement agencies,” said the spokesperson. “We’re expecting a massive turnout.”

The interviewer asked Friedland what the organization says to artists who withdrew from the event.

Young MC said he wasn't told about the event's political affiliation. C Brandon/Redferns

“The same thing I would tell everyone: log on and sign up to attend, because this is going to be a huge celebration of America,” Friedland responded. “It’s really about the Americans who are going to show up to celebrate our country. That’s what it’s really about.”

“We’re all united by the fact that we are Americans, and we should be proud of our country,” she added.

Vanilla Ice has performed at several MAGA-friendly events. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Hill pushed for a response on the question once again, to which the spokesperson insisted, “We have a president that wants to celebrate 250 years of America, and that’s exactly what we’re doing, and that’s how it was sold to performers.”

Rappers Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida are poised to go ahead with their appearances at the festival.