Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Taking Nobel Prize From Real Winner

Jimmy Kimmel skewered President Donald Trump for shamelessly accepting a Nobel Peace Prize that he didn’t win.

In his monologue Thursday, Kimmel explained how María Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the prize in 2025, presented it to Trump in a golden frame. Kimmel argued that Machado’s reasons for the gift had little to do with Trump’s leadership skills.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

“After disappearing their president, Trump refused to support Machado as the new leader of Venezuela,” Kimmel explained. “And some in his circle believe it’s because she didn’t give him her Nobel Prize.”

“So then she said, ‘Oh wait, you know what? I will give it to him,’” Kimmel said.

Kimmel joked, “Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck. He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”

“Look at how happy he is,” Kimmel said about Trump. “Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize he didn’t even win?”

Donald Trump celebrates getting someone else's award on Truth Social. Truth Social

Kimmel made fun of the less impressive gift Trump gave Machado in return:

“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,“ Kimmel said. ”She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag. ’Thanks for the Nobel Prize. Here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by.’”

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado carries a gift bag with President Donald Trump's signature on it outside the White House following a meeting with Trump on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kimmel noted that handing Trump awards may be “the only way to get him to do anything.” This gave the late-night host an idea:

“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” Kimmel said.

He explained, “If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel offering Trump one of his awards. ABC

Kimmel offered Trump some real trophies of his, like his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host.

Kimmel also offered some fake trophies, like his 2015 Soul Train Award for “White Person of the Year.”