Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Taking Nobel Prize From Real Winner

Jimmy Kimmel skewered President Donald Trump for shamelessly accepting a Nobel Peace Prize that he didn’t win.
In his monologue Thursday, Kimmel explained how María Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the prize in 2025, presented it to Trump in a golden frame. Kimmel argued that Machado’s reasons for the gift had little to do with Trump’s leadership skills.
“After disappearing their president, Trump refused to support Machado as the new leader of Venezuela,” Kimmel explained. “And some in his circle believe it’s because she didn’t give him her Nobel Prize.”
“So then she said, ‘Oh wait, you know what? I will give it to him,’” Kimmel said.
Kimmel joked, “Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck. He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”
“Look at how happy he is,” Kimmel said about Trump. “Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize he didn’t even win?”
Kimmel made fun of the less impressive gift Trump gave Machado in return:
“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,“ Kimmel said. ”She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag. ’Thanks for the Nobel Prize. Here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by.’”
Kimmel noted that handing Trump awards may be “the only way to get him to do anything.” This gave the late-night host an idea:
“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” Kimmel said.
He explained, “If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years.”
Kimmel offered Trump some real trophies of his, like his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host.
Kimmel also offered some fake trophies, like his 2015 Soul Train Award for “White Person of the Year.”
“The choice is yours,” Kimmel told Trump. “I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”