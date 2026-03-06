Kimmel Predicts ‘Funniest’ Outcome for Fired ICE Barbie

Jimmy Kimmel has a suggestion for ICE Barbie’s next move after her “shocking elimination” from President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The late-night host quipped that the “funniest” outcome for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would be “if they deport her to El Salvador.”

Kimmel’s prediction for Noem, 54, was met with applause and cheers from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience. The TV host, a longtime foe of the president, equated Noem’s firing to Game of Thrones’ infamous “Red Wedding,” a brutal massacre that was one of the show’s most violent episodes.

Kristi Noem earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready propaganda stunts, like this one at a notorious prison in El Salvador. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“You know, sometimes watching what’s going on in Washington feels like we’re all watching a TV show, like it’s a scripted situation. And today we had a red wedding on that TV show,” Kimmel said. “Trump finally fired a member of his Cabinet,” he continued, adding that Noem was let go after “two disastrous hearings in the House and Senate.”

Noem’s termination was announced by Trump, 79, on Thursday. In a lengthy Truth Social post, the president said Noem has “served” the country well, noting her “numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” The president said he was replacing her with Sen. Markwayne Mullin and relegating her to a seemingly fabricated position as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.”

“I think I speak for all of us when I say we wish Kristi luck in her brand new, completely made-up job,” Kimmel said.

Noem flailed through two brutal days of questioning on Capitol Hill about her alleged affair, her $200 million self-promotional ad campaign, and her labeling of two U.S. citizens killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis as “domestic terrorists.” Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Noem acknowledged her new position publicly on X, writing, “Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, making her first congressional appearances since the killings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January. Noem was questioned about her response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, whom she labeled as “domestic terrorists” after they were killed by federal agents.

A Democratic senator confronted Noem with a picture of the bedroom aboard the luxury $70 million Boeing 737 she had leased for DHS and was trying to buy. The secretary had frequently crisscrossed the country with her adviser and alleged lover Corey Lewandowski aboard the plane. She was also asked the nature of their relationship and gave evasive answers.

Noem got glammed up and rode a horse to film an ad at Mount Rushmore as part of DHS’ $200 campaign, which she claimed Trump had signed off on. Tia Dufour/DHS

The homeland security secretary was also grilled about a $200 million ad campaign that featured her front and center. Noem was questioned over whether the president signed off on the campaign and said he had. Trump later told Reuters that he did not know “anything” about it. Multiple sources have said the campaign was the final straw in the case to fire Noem.

“Trump was said to be particularly unhappy with Noem’s testimony,” Kimmel mocked, “Claiming that he signed off on a $220 million ad campaign that featured her in commercials, wearing different outfits, rounding up immigrants, and riding a horse.”

Noem will be replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin at the end of March.